April's update: new plant and rocks

Dear Designers,

The end of April seems wonderful! The spring is finally here, birds are chirping, and everything is green. We have something green for you as well. Not wickedly green, though. Don't come looking for Elfaba, please.

...one new plant and three new stones! Riccia Fluitans is often used as a carpet plant. It looks like moss, grows like moss, but it's not one. Your new rocks are something almost straight-out-of-a-fairytale. Mountain Rock will give you a piece of summer vacation, and both Lion Rocks will make you want to go ROOOAAAAR.

About animations

I would like to address the subject you've been asking about. And we totally understand that you want to see better animations in the game. We want them too. That's why we have a new person on the team who keeps working on improving them. I've seen the first videos, and trust me, they look great! You're gonna be happy with the improvements. After this is delivered, we will be working on adding new animations and fish behavior to the game. Hopefully, with time, we will be able to connect them with a new system of healthy relationships between both fish of different species and fishes of the same species.

Meanwhile, enjoy the new update and get ready for the next one. We have something great in store for you that we will hopefully be able to deliver in May!

Keep your fins crossed, and May the fish be with you!

Aquarium Designer Team