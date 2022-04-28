🚘 HELLO DETAILERS! 🚘

We would like to thank everyone who purchased our game for your amazing commitment both before and after the premiere. On Steam Community Hub and our Discord server, you have created an amazing community that has provided us with a lot of valuable information. We tried to meet most of your ideas, suggestions and expectations. Right NOW you can download first major updates. 😎

FULL LIST OF CHANGES:

fixes for auctions and auction panel

fix for red foam on seats

fix for dirty lights and windows on cars spawned on auction slots

fix for shadows appearing without cars in the Exhibition Room

fix for flashlight brightening god rays in small garage

fix for save slot overrides when switching between base game and dlc

fix for cleaning lights saved mid step

fix for task panel showing up when an auction has finished

fix for window sponge duplication and tire sponge reloading

fix for unlocking spots on exhibition room when a player leaderboard position has changed

fix for users blocked on cleaning lights

fix for mirror progress when minigame isn't spwaned

automated save backup

light will only turn on inside cars if their doors are open or the player is inside

flashlight will remember its state for player activities if the player switches it on/off manually

Once again, thank you for your bugs report, feedback and suggestion it is extremly important for us. The game is still in development and we'll have more news for you, so be sure to keep checking upcoming news. 😊

Please write to us what you think and join our Discord channel! 👇

Regards,

Car Detailing Simulator Team