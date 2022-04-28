🚘 HELLO DETAILERS! 🚘
We have prepared a very big update for Car Detailings Simulator! 🥳
We would like to thank everyone who purchased our game for your amazing commitment both before and after the premiere. On Steam Community Hub and our Discord server, you have created an amazing community that has provided us with a lot of valuable information. We tried to meet most of your ideas, suggestions and expectations. Right NOW you can download first major updates. 😎
FULL LIST OF CHANGES:
- fixes for auctions and auction panel
- fix for red foam on seats
- fix for dirty lights and windows on cars spawned on auction slots
- fix for shadows appearing without cars in the Exhibition Room
- fix for flashlight brightening god rays in small garage
- fix for save slot overrides when switching between base game and dlc
- fix for cleaning lights saved mid step
- fix for task panel showing up when an auction has finished
- fix for window sponge duplication and tire sponge reloading
- fix for unlocking spots on exhibition room when a player leaderboard position has changed
- fix for users blocked on cleaning lights
- fix for mirror progress when minigame isn't spwaned
- automated save backup
- light will only turn on inside cars if their doors are open or the player is inside
- flashlight will remember its state for player activities if the player switches it on/off manually
Once again, thank you for your bugs report, feedback and suggestion it is extremly important for us. The game is still in development and we'll have more news for you, so be sure to keep checking upcoming news. 😊
Please write to us what you think and join our Discord channel! 👇
Regards,
Car Detailing Simulator Team