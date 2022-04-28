Patch Notes April 2022

Howdy everyone,

Version 1.1.0 is out with new features and also includes some preparations for planned future features.

New features include:

included the ability to create town names and make them searchable for easier navigation and orientation.

The ability to map pixel colors to an altitude, works best for topological maps. In the future this will be used to generate a "height heat map" that you can toggle on and off.

The ability to auto load custom Pilot/roster, aircraft, ground force objects.

Oh... And the ability to create custom ground force objects.

Visual representation of ground force Radar or Lethal ranges can now be toggled on and off.

Started work on a compass rose, currently only 0, 90, 180, 270 bearings are visible when dropped. will be finished when I learn triginometry...

Backwards compatibility saving for the soon to be free Shotgun Pinboard V1 that will be released on the eagle dynamics forum very soon. (Obviously updates will be unavailable to the free version.)

I am aware that the map refresh can be a little asthetically displeasing, especially for the compass, I'm working on it.

Again, Thank you so much for your support and I hope I'm making your flight Simming experience all that much more enjoyable!

Thanks All

Adam