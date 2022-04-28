Patch 0.11 Live

This patch is a little chunkier than the usual Hotfixes that have been coming out. Patch 0.11 has mostly focused on fixing a lot of the progression blocking bugs (and the busted spawning on Artifact-Zero).
A ton of other quality of life changes have also been included.
QOL changes
- Added option for damage counters to the HUD menu
- Red vinette added around edge of screen when low on health (effect is work in progress)
- You can now restart a level from the end-level tally screen
- Console can now be accessed without having to hold down C, has a pretty background now
- Try it with commands like noclip, tornado, neverrunout, slomo [value], zhenme [value]
- Dying in cassette map "Rocket Jump Arena" will take you back to the beginning instantly
- Made the Micro-Missiles more apparent once they have reloaded
- Rain can be fully disabled via the Graphics menu
- Changing screen resolution has check on it
- Proper values in the framerate limiter option
Bug Fixes
- Refactored progression triggers to fix soft-lock errors in some maps
- Fixed train infinite-dying bug
- Fixed bug where stats were being reset at end of game
- Difficulties between levels are now maintained
- Removed ability to pause while in a on-screen tutorial
- Fixed bug where you can use the shop while in a tutorial
- Fixed collision bug in Battle Alley
- Fixed bug where Boomer shotgun doesn't consume ammo from alt-fire in some cases
- Fixed rain on screen option not working
- Fixed nav mesh errors on Train level
- Hitting a ceiling while jumping/using a jumppad will cancel out the jump instead of flying into celing
- Fixed Waster shotgun not firing charge mode despite having 3 shells
- Fixed audio being really loud on Ascension elevator
- Fixed mouse binding strings for additional mouse buttons
- Fixed switch next to Boomer in Ascension missing audio channel assignment
- Ascension intro cutscene has problematic decals removed
Balancing
- Slight increase to the Uzi's damage output
- Slightly increased explosive damage multiplier for the Technopede
- Slightly increased Waster shotgun damage
- Slightly increased burn time from flamethrower
What got left over
There are still several features that are actively been worked on but didn't make it to 0.11. Aiming to drop most of these tomorrow.
- Multiple save profiles
- Fixing Teratek Crate/Key save data
- Screen shake slider
- Item visual cues
- Controller support (this weekend!)
