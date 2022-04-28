Patch 0.11 Live

This patch is a little chunkier than the usual Hotfixes that have been coming out. Patch 0.11 has mostly focused on fixing a lot of the progression blocking bugs (and the busted spawning on Artifact-Zero).

A ton of other quality of life changes have also been included.

QOL changes

Added option for damage counters to the HUD menu

Red vinette added around edge of screen when low on health (effect is work in progress)

You can now restart a level from the end-level tally screen

Console can now be accessed without having to hold down C, has a pretty background now

Try it with commands like noclip, tornado, neverrunout, slomo [value], zhenme [value]

Dying in cassette map "Rocket Jump Arena" will take you back to the beginning instantly

Made the Micro-Missiles more apparent once they have reloaded

Rain can be fully disabled via the Graphics menu

Changing screen resolution has check on it

Proper values in the framerate limiter option

Bug Fixes

Refactored progression triggers to fix soft-lock errors in some maps

Fixed train infinite-dying bug

Fixed bug where stats were being reset at end of game

Difficulties between levels are now maintained

Removed ability to pause while in a on-screen tutorial

Fixed bug where you can use the shop while in a tutorial

Fixed collision bug in Battle Alley

Fixed bug where Boomer shotgun doesn't consume ammo from alt-fire in some cases

Fixed rain on screen option not working

Fixed nav mesh errors on Train level

Hitting a ceiling while jumping/using a jumppad will cancel out the jump instead of flying into celing

Fixed Waster shotgun not firing charge mode despite having 3 shells

Fixed audio being really loud on Ascension elevator

Fixed mouse binding strings for additional mouse buttons

Fixed switch next to Boomer in Ascension missing audio channel assignment

Ascension intro cutscene has problematic decals removed

Balancing

Slight increase to the Uzi's damage output

Slightly increased explosive damage multiplier for the Technopede

Slightly increased Waster shotgun damage

Slightly increased burn time from flamethrower

What got left over

There are still several features that are actively been worked on but didn't make it to 0.11. Aiming to drop most of these tomorrow.