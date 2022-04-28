Your path to eternity and enlightenment begins here and now: Immortal Life is now available on Steam Early Access! It is a very exciting day for us; after all this time working on the game, we couldn’t wait to put it in your hands. Thanks for your continuing support, we hope you enjoy your first steps in the game!

But this is just the beginning. Just as today you will move to a valley of breathtaking beauty to start your new life as a cultivator, this release is the first step on our journey – Immortal Life will surely grow and evolve during this Early Access! Your feedback will be invaluable for us in the coming months to improve the game, detect and solve issues quickly, and make Immortal Life meet its true potential.

If you want to help us, you can leave us your feedback here in the Steam forums, on our social media channels, and of course join our official Discord server. We also recommend you to Follow the game on Steam so you don’t miss any info about coming updates (and of course, if you’re still on the fence, we recommend you to Wishlist the game!) If you like Immortal Life, please leave us your review – all this helps us a great deal, so thanks a lot in advance!

Again, thanks for supporting Immortal Life and joining us on this release day. We hope you enjoy the game just as much as we’re enjoying creating it. We’re looking forward to seeing your valleys grow and prosper – and may you find Immortal Life very soon!