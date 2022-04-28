WX-78 Refresh Now Available On Steam!

The WX-78 Character Refresh is available now on Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam. Nintendo Switch will be getting this content in an upcoming update.

We're working on a large update to catch Nintendo Switch up with all platforms now that it's released with the goal of keeping it updated in line with them. Stay tuned for more details specific to Nintendo Switch.

Disconnected

After the wiring to their long-unused empathy module is repaired, WX-78 finds themselves suddenly reconnecting with memories they’d hoped to keep buried.

WX-78 Changes

WX-78 can create circuits that can be installed to unlock special abilities.

WX-78 can unplug their circuits by utilizing a Circuit Extractor. Unfortunately, this means losing any charge that the circuits were taking up!

WX-78 learns how to construct circuits by scanning organics with their Bio Scanalyzer.

The Bio Scanalyzer also produces Bio Data, which is used to create circuits, alongside material from the scanned organic.

WX-78's circuits are powered by their electrical charge meter. The meter restores itself over time, and can also be restored by other means.

If WX-78 gets too wet, they begin losing electricity. If they run out of electricity, they begin to lose health.

WX-78 also loses electricity when they are starving, as they no longer have the energy to maintain their charge level.

WX-78 can eat gears to regain health, sanity, and hunger. If WX-78 dies, they will drop some of the gears that they have eaten.

Clockworks are less aggressive towards WX-78.

For more info check out the main post on [the official forums](klei.gg/WX-78update).

We have decided to revert the mouse targeting changes from the March 2022 Quality of Life update regarding attacking enemies and repeating actions while the mouse button is held down. These will now behave as they were before that update. We will be working to bring them back when they can spend some more time being tested internally.

Actions like harvesting grass with the mouse have returned to require clicking each one instead of holding down the mouse button.

Repeating actions where you use the same item, such as cooking on a fire or feeding Beefalo are still functional.

Combat targeting with the mouse button has returned to the state where you must completely stop attacking before the target can be changed. Fixing this is a high priority task.

This should also resolve issues around holding F to attack, delays between attacks, and some crashes.

New Skins!

WX-78 Deluxe Wardrobe ($10.99usd)

This Deluxe Wardrobe contains WX-78's complete set of Guest of Honor, Roseate, Survivor, Triumphant, and Experimental skin items.

Experimental Chest ($3.99usd)

This Experimental Chest contains the following belongings skin items: Electrified Lantern, Experimental Energy Siphon, and Experimentation Apparatus.

New Twitch Drops!

We're offering a new set of streaming drops over on Twitch.tv. [Check out this post for details](klei.gg/CurrentDrop).

Shared Unlocks Now Available

We have made shared unlocks now available for Xbox, Steam and Nintendo Switch, and WeGame.

For more information see our support post here.

Note to Nintendo Switch Players

We have an update coming out for you soon that will address some performance issues. We're also working on additional updates that will catch Nintendo Switch up a bit closer with the other platforms.

We will have more information for you as soon as it's available.

Have some points!

Hey look, points. We like points. Here, have some. On me.

And that's all for now.

I don't have information about the next update quite yet, but we do have something exciting to announce. We are currently in the process of making skins and unlocks available to players while playing offline on Nintendo Switch. We're investigating this for additional platforms as well. More details on how that will work will come at a later time.

Thanks again everybody and have fun out there!