Update Notes - 04/28/2022

In this update, we have added an “Adjustable Magnification” function for snipers, some exclusive inscriptions for weapons and some new special monster affixes. Meanwhile, we also tweaked some of the Spiritual Blessings, Ascensions and Occult Scrolls.

Our first DLC is currently under development, the content will include the long-awaited new hero, new weapons and so on. We are planning to release DLC in the third quarter of this year, and we’ll also keep on optimizing all the existing content.

If you encounter issues such as game crashes, failure to start, etc., and you cannot use the feedback function, please send your Steam name with the detailed descriptions of the issue or screenshots to our email (qhstaff@2980.com). We will investigate the issues you encounter as soon as possible.

Occult Scroll

[Explosive Bullets]

Old: Non-elemental weapons have a 20% chance of causing an additional explosion, dealing DMG equivalent to 100% base Weapon DMG.

New: Non-elemental weapons will cause an additional explosion, dealing DMG equivalent to 100% weapon Base DMG (Cooldown 2s).

Reincarnation

Enhanced Occult Scrolls:

[Enhanced·Magic Watch]

Old: There's a 33% chance to reset the cooldown when you use Primary Skill or Dash, and a 15% chance to reset primary skill's cooldown upon using a Secondary Skill.

New: There is a 33% chance to reset the cooldown of both Dash and Primary Skill when you use either of them.

[Enhanced·Explosive Bullets]

Old: Weapons have a 20% chance of causing an additional explosion, dealing DMG equivalent to 100% base Weapon DMG.

New: Weapons will cause an additional explosion, dealing DMG equivalent to 100% weapon Base DMG (Cooldown 2s).

Spiritual Blessing

[Eye of Providence]

Old: Vaults and Peculiar Chests are visible on the minimap.

New: Vaults and Peculiar Chests are visible on the minimap, and you will be able to acquire one extra Peculiar Chest every Act.

[Fake Death]

Old: Grants you another chance of reviving yourself using soul essence.

New: Instead of falling immediately upon taking lethal DMG, you can enter a state of "Fake Death" for 10s, and you won't fall during this state. Killing any enemy will end the state early. (Cooldown 120s)

[Steady Profit]

Old: Upon gaining or consuming soul essence, obtain double the amount as copper.

New: You can purchase 2 Enhanced Occult Scrolls from Phantom Peddler.

[Painkiller]

Old: Convert all elemental effects applied to the hero to buffs with opposite effects.

New: Obtain a random elemental effect upon taking DMG, and convert all negative elemental effects applied to the hero to bonus with opposite effects.

[Royal Guard]

Old: Guarantees an elite monster at the end of a pre-BOSS stage.

New: Guarantees elite monster at the end of a pre-BOSS stage.

Note: The new effect may cause a large number of elite monsters to appear in [Anxi Desert], [Duo Fjord] and [Hyperborean Jokul].

[Overconsumption]

Old: +300% weapon and skill DMG. -5% weapon and skill DMG for every owned scroll; -20% weapon and skill DMG for every activated ascension. (DMG penalty won't exceed -300%)

New: +150% Weapon and Skill DMG, -30% Cooldown, +30% Movement Speed, +30 Max HP and Max Shield/Armor. For every Occult Scroll you carry, -3.3% total bonus mentioned above.

[Thorny Bloom]

Old:Deal Skill DMG to the enemy when the mark of [Fatal Bloom] vanishes. (DMG = Number of times extra DMG triggered within the mark duration * base [Fatal Bloom] DMG)

New: For every [Fatal Bloom] you gained, +40% [Fatal Bloom] Base DMG for 10s, up to 30 stacks. Deal one more Skill DMG to the enemy when the mark of [Fatal Bloom] vanishes.

Challenge Event

Added a Challenge Event “Innumerable elite monsters are coming!” in Reincarnation 8.

Hero

Ascension Adjustments:

Crown Prince:

[Acidic Explosion]: Explosion Radius changes from 5m→7m

[Energy Bolt]: The chance of multiple explosion increases.

Level 1: Increases chance of exploding twice from 30%→50%

Level 2: Increases chance of exploding twice from 30%→50%, exploding three times from 10%→20%

Level 3: Increases chance of exploding twice from 30%→50%, exploding three times from 20%→35%, exploding four times from 10%→15%.

Qing Yan:

[No Retreat]: Grants additional “immune to slows” effects.

Monsters

Added new affix to enhanced monsters:

[Bleed]: When a monster is dealing DMG to a player, it will also add a Bleeding debuff to the player.

[Armored]: The monster’s HP is converted to Shield/Armor.

Optimized the tracking projectile of [Longbowman] and [Bandit Retainer]. Now the turning speed of their projectiles will be lowed when they are close to players.

Tweaked [Elite Lobster] settings:

Added a new skill when entering battlefield: Bombard players who entered the battle scene randomly within a certain range.

Lowered the frequency of firing: 7->4, after firing right and lift, increase the artillery DMG: 100%-170%.

[Elite Lobster] will attack immediately for one time upon appearance.

Levels

Added a new random route in [Hyperborean Jokul - Stage 2].

Added a new [Snowy Fairyland] in [Hyperborean Jokul - Stage 2].

Optimized a new [Snowy Fairyland] in [Hyperborean Jokul - Stage 1].

Weapons

Added “Adjustable Magnification” for snipers.

Optimized Controller vibration for some weapons.

New Inscriptions

[Rainbow Arch] Exclusive: “Weapon Skill consumes all magazine ammo and deals higher DMG”.

[Dragonchaser] Exclusive: ”Launch 3 marks and all shots home in on the marks in sequence”.

[Icy Spear] Exclusive: “Increase total AoE over time”.

[Deafening Mortar] Exclusive: “Weapon skill consumes all magazine ammo and fires more mortar shells”.

UI

The color of Primary Skill countdown is set to be the same as the hero theme color。

BUG Fixes

Fixed an issue where purchasing Buns from Peddler will not increase max Shield/Armor bonus while carrying [Enhanced·Gourmet].

Fixed an issue where Qiansui [Hurtle] Base DMG is incorrectly calculated.

Fixed an issue where the reduction of DMG bonus stacks is greater than magazine capacity regarding to the Exclusive Inscription of [Demonlore] “+50% magazine capacity and gain Weapon Base DMG bonus stacks that equal to magazine capacity after reloading. Lose one stack on one shot.”

Fixed an issue where the number preparations displayed might be incorrect if a teammate was revived during battle.

Fixed an issue where monsters may not be summoned in [Longling Tomb-Stage 2].

Fixed a map issue in [Anxi Desert-Stage 1] that may stuck players.

Fixed an issue where some monsters may appear earlier in [Anxi Desert-Stage 3].

Fixed a map issue in [Anxi Desert-Stage 3] that may stuck players.

Fixed an issue where stuff may drop out of the map in [Duo Fjord-Stage 2].

Fixed an issue where monsters might appear abnormally in [Duo Fjord-Stage 2].

Fixed a map issue in [Duo Fjord-Stage 1] that may stuck players.

Fixed a model glitch in [Duo Fjord-Stage 2].

Fixed an issue where [Fiddler Crab] may not enter the battlefield and the level progress might be stuck in [Duo Fjord-Stage 3].

Fixed a map issue in [Snowy Fairyland] that may stuck players.

