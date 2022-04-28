Update v0.9

This is essentially the full game as it will appear in 1.0.

With that said, there are some KNOWN BUGS that I'm currently working on, one of which could have a mild effect on certain player's experience;

If an ability is not included on any of your ability presets, it's values will not be saved.

This means if you level up ability A to 10, then exchange it for move B, without move A being on any of your three preset lists, it will be reset to level 1.

I'm working on getting this fixed for Friday, but it's stemming from a larger architectural problem so it's taking a LOT of time and effort. I expect this will be fixed for Friday, but I wanted to warn those of you who wanted to play early so you could avoid it.

Moving on...

Changelog for v0.9:

Additional story sequences (including prologues for each girl)

Additional events

Additional monsters

Fixing effects and sfx have been redone

Fishing UI has been overhauled, including fish images

Each area type now has a unique BGM track

Balancing has been redone

Abilities have been reworked

The final boss has been implemented

Various UI adjustments

_Countless _bugfixes

More!

I'm working on Steam Achievements and expect those should be included by Friday as well, watch release notes for the final word though.

We're almost there!

-Nick