Hearts of the Dungeon List update for 28 April 2022

Update v0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 8638770 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is essentially the full game as it will appear in 1.0.

With that said, there are some KNOWN BUGS that I'm currently working on, one of which could have a mild effect on certain player's experience;

If an ability is not included on any of your ability presets, it's values will not be saved.
This means if you level up ability A to 10, then exchange it for move B, without move A being on any of your three preset lists, it will be reset to level 1.

I'm working on getting this fixed for Friday, but it's stemming from a larger architectural problem so it's taking a LOT of time and effort. I expect this will be fixed for Friday, but I wanted to warn those of you who wanted to play early so you could avoid it.

Moving on...

Changelog for v0.9:

  • Additional story sequences (including prologues for each girl)
  • Additional events
  • Additional monsters
  • Fixing effects and sfx have been redone
  • Fishing UI has been overhauled, including fish images
  • Each area type now has a unique BGM track
  • Balancing has been redone
  • Abilities have been reworked
  • The final boss has been implemented
  • Various UI adjustments
  • _Countless _bugfixes
  • More!

I'm working on Steam Achievements and expect those should be included by Friday as well, watch release notes for the final word though.

We're almost there!

-Nick

