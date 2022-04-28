Factions are Coming!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In this upcoming update, we are separating our three heroes – Edwin, Vizargo and Aelis – into three distinct factions – The Order, The Volatists and The Rebellion respectively. We’re creating these factional divisions both to serve some very exciting future content (which, as much as we want to, we can’t talk about quite yet!) and to create much more replayability in Survival.

Let’s go over what this update is bringing for each of the three factions, as well as what their identities are and what kind of changes you can expect longer-term.

The Order, the faction to which Edwin Everard belongs, is ancient. They’ve learned through experience that one way to conquer is simply to outlast. This manifests through where they gain the majority of their benefits:

Siege units train faster

Siege units cost less

Siege units deal more damage.

To get them to the late-game in good health, ALL of their emboldened units get:

More health

More health regeneration

Their starting lineup becomes a well-rounded pair of archers, pikemen and soldiers.

What you WON’T see in this update are some of the economic requirements and benefits. Those are still being tested and implemented, but will broadly feature:

Higher unit costs than other factions

Slower early economic development

Better defensive structures

Much higher power cap

Less reliance on expansion

Aelis Syren is the leader of the Rebellion, a group of underdogs facing overwhelming odds. To survive, they must be mobile and tactical. To that end, Rebellion Archers and Arbalests get:

More damage

More movement speed

More range

Lower upkeep.

To ensure they can press the advantage, ALL emboldened Rebellion units get:

More movement speed

More damage

More health regeneration (but not as much as the Order)

In this update, they’ll also start with an additional archer. In future updates, you’ll see changes to the economic and infrastructure side. Broadly speaking, the Rebellion will:

Be more reliant on expanding their base

Require more houses

Get greater benefits for exploration

Get better use of the Trade Bazaar

Have some of the most tactically versatile units

The Volatists, led by Vizargo Oriah, are all about aggression and rapid expansion. Their melee units get:

More attack speed

More movement speed

Lower upkeep

Lower training time

Though the Volatists are human, they don’t let fear control them – they embrace it. Horrified units get:

Much more damage

Less movement speed penalty.

Their two starting archers are being swapped out for three pikemen. With these troops and the benefits they receive, you’ll be surprised just how fast you can tear across the map in those first few nights.

In a future update the Volatists will:

Become reliant on Dark Essence for the core of their economy

Favour unit quantity over quality

Treat units as disposable.

Have greater access to Dark Essence and units, structures and mechanics that require it

While this next update makes the game easier across the board, you should enjoy it while you can. We have a lot of changes coming for these factions that we couldn’t quite get in. This is just a taste of what’s to come.

Also a reminder this patch will be incompatible with previous saves. So if you have any games you want to complete make sure to do so before the patch comes out in the next few days!

In the meantime, we really hope you enjoy experimenting with new builds and unit setups. Keep your eyes on the horizon, though… the Darkness encroaches.

