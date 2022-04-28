Full version has been released today!

Hello fellow Piko Pikoers!

We would like to thank you for your patience. The developer and we have overcome the pandemic, and after two years of development, we are glad to announce that we have released the FULL VERSION of Piko Piko today!

The developer has made many adjustments to improve the overall quality, and here are some adjustments that we would like to share with you.

Patch Notes

Added new animation for Nyan

Added 4 new mana-costing power-ups for Nyan

Adjusted the Dash control and can now be activated by pressing forward twice

Added 6 new achievements

Adjusted how players can access the Ice area in the 2nd parts

Added new bomb item

Added different types of life/mana upgrades in multiple areas

Added stores in multiple locations

Adjusted the beginning part of the game, so it is now easier to access the tower

Adjusted mini car gameplay for nyan

Fixed soft-lock issues in certain areas

Other minor fixes

We have also revised the price along with the official release.

The price is a little higher than before, but we hope you will continue to support us and share the info about this game with your friends.

Last but not least... have you noticed something NEW in the following GIFs?

Piko will be back soon, maybe sooner than you expected! Let's look forward to it together!

If you want to know more about what's coming next, please follow the developer on Twitter!

https://twitter.com/marquetgames

Please use the links below for those who want to report bugs or leave feedback!

Bug Reports

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1079200/discussions/1/

Feedback

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1079200/discussions/2/