EmergeNYC New Game Engine update available now on Staging Branch for testing!

EmergeNYC is back and on a new game engine! I’ve been working hard behind the scenes updating EmergeNYC from Unity 2018 to Unity 2021. New with this update is major optimizations and performance improvements in Single Player and Multiplayer on all maps. The UI has been completely redone to be more user friendly and intuitive. The fire hose mechanics have been completely redone and optimized. They look, feel and handle much more realistically and most of the issues with them are now obsolete. The UI has been completely redone to be more user friendly and intuitive. Graphics and post-processing have been enhanced as well making the night lighting, fire and smoke look realistic and beautiful. The critical issues in the current public release have been addressed. New bugs and glitches are to be expected after the game engine update and will be addressed in hotfixes and patches. Some previous features are missing while I am optimizing them and will be readded in upcoming patches. Daily patches will be addressing the issues reported, tracking down & fixing remaining problematic issues and lag spikes/lag. You can find a summary changelog below.
Change Log 0.9.4
New revamped and user friendly UI with tooltips
You can now return to main menu and switch between maps without issues
Updated & Optimized hose system
Hoses now have a more realistic effect when charged with water
New graphics and lighting
Improved character camera (Camera is now always aim in third person and first person and can be toggled back to old style by clicking the middle mouse button)
Improved siren sounds (Added doppler effect, and echoing off buildings when driving at high speeds)
Doors are now randomly locked or unlocked
Reintroduced Forcible Entry with Halligan
Reintroduced kicking down doors
Doors can be smashed with an axe
Doors can be cut off their hinges by cutting the hinges with a K12 till the door falls off
Changed outline system when placing AI units
You can now pick up the logs that you cut off fallen trees with the mouse and move them out of roadway
Airbag case and cribbing bag are now only found on units with those tools and are not always on the player
Much More…
Multiplayer
Tiller Ladders work super smooth in Multiplayer now
Major performance, and stability improvements
Joining in progress is more reliable and functional now however not 100% always working
Tower Ladders are synced properly in Multiplayer
Ladder pipes are synced properly in Multiplayer
Roll up doors are synced reliably in Multiplayer
Many more optimizations, fixes, and improvements
Optimizations
Massive performance improvements (Up to double and triple the previous frame rate)
Crashes should no longer occur on 8GB Ram systems when loading all maps (This is done by forcing the players texture resolution to low if the game detects they have less than 7GBs of RAM available to prevent crashing due to running out of available memory)
Improved unit loading times
Improved scene loading times
Rewrote much code of the game to improve performance..
General Bug Fixes
Fixed PA300 manual siren bugging out after respawning rig
Fixed dying when spawning a character in Montgomery County
Fixed purple crib in projects building in Brooklyn
Fixed Bureau of training engine having tutorial objects when skipping tutorial
Fixed grabbing ladder on Squad 28 spare without opening the compartment
Fixed Traffic cones, now they will always be upright when dropped
Fixed Engine 30 Spare, Engine 222 old, Engine 32 Old, and Squad 28 Spare deck gun not being mountable
Fixed odd popping sounds when siren is off
Hundreds of bug fixes related to the switch from Unity 2018 to Unity 2021
Vehicle Changes
New Engine 234
Ladder 123, 132 and Squad 252 now have chrome rims
Ladder 74 now has a Q Siren and Chrome rims
Vehicles using new loading system which should allow for people to reskin them again
Things that are being optimized & readded in upcoming patches
Exhaust hoses using new hose system
Optimized pedestrian system
Dynamic traffic lights
Collapse calls
Changed depots in 2022testingbranch branch