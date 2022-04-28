EmergeNYC New Game Engine update available now on Staging Branch for testing!

Share · View all patches · Build 8637885 · Last edited 28 April 2022 – 01:13:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

EmergeNYC is back and on a new game engine! I’ve been working hard behind the scenes updating EmergeNYC from Unity 2018 to Unity 2021. New with this update is major optimizations and performance improvements in Single Player and Multiplayer on all maps. The UI has been completely redone to be more user friendly and intuitive. The fire hose mechanics have been completely redone and optimized. They look, feel and handle much more realistically and most of the issues with them are now obsolete. The UI has been completely redone to be more user friendly and intuitive. Graphics and post-processing have been enhanced as well making the night lighting, fire and smoke look realistic and beautiful. The critical issues in the current public release have been addressed. New bugs and glitches are to be expected after the game engine update and will be addressed in hotfixes and patches. Some previous features are missing while I am optimizing them and will be readded in upcoming patches. Daily patches will be addressing the issues reported, tracking down & fixing remaining problematic issues and lag spikes/lag. You can find a summary changelog below.

Change Log 0.9.4

New revamped and user friendly UI with tooltips

You can now return to main menu and switch between maps without issues

Updated & Optimized hose system

Hoses now have a more realistic effect when charged with water

New graphics and lighting

Improved character camera (Camera is now always aim in third person and first person and can be toggled back to old style by clicking the middle mouse button)

Improved siren sounds (Added doppler effect, and echoing off buildings when driving at high speeds)

Doors are now randomly locked or unlocked

Reintroduced Forcible Entry with Halligan

Reintroduced kicking down doors

Doors can be smashed with an axe

Doors can be cut off their hinges by cutting the hinges with a K12 till the door falls off

Changed outline system when placing AI units

You can now pick up the logs that you cut off fallen trees with the mouse and move them out of roadway

Airbag case and cribbing bag are now only found on units with those tools and are not always on the player

Much More…

Multiplayer

Tiller Ladders work super smooth in Multiplayer now

Major performance, and stability improvements

Joining in progress is more reliable and functional now however not 100% always working

Tower Ladders are synced properly in Multiplayer

Ladder pipes are synced properly in Multiplayer

Roll up doors are synced reliably in Multiplayer

Many more optimizations, fixes, and improvements

Optimizations

Massive performance improvements (Up to double and triple the previous frame rate)

Crashes should no longer occur on 8GB Ram systems when loading all maps (This is done by forcing the players texture resolution to low if the game detects they have less than 7GBs of RAM available to prevent crashing due to running out of available memory)

Improved unit loading times

Improved scene loading times

Rewrote much code of the game to improve performance..

General Bug Fixes

Fixed PA300 manual siren bugging out after respawning rig

Fixed dying when spawning a character in Montgomery County

Fixed purple crib in projects building in Brooklyn

Fixed Bureau of training engine having tutorial objects when skipping tutorial

Fixed grabbing ladder on Squad 28 spare without opening the compartment

Fixed Traffic cones, now they will always be upright when dropped

Fixed Engine 30 Spare, Engine 222 old, Engine 32 Old, and Squad 28 Spare deck gun not being mountable

Fixed odd popping sounds when siren is off

Hundreds of bug fixes related to the switch from Unity 2018 to Unity 2021

Vehicle Changes

New Engine 234

Ladder 123, 132 and Squad 252 now have chrome rims

Ladder 74 now has a Q Siren and Chrome rims

Vehicles using new loading system which should allow for people to reskin them again

Things that are being optimized & readded in upcoming patches

Exhaust hoses using new hose system

Optimized pedestrian system

Dynamic traffic lights

Collapse calls