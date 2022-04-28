Play Release 101 Now!

Greetings Fellow Avatars![/b]Release 101 goes live April 28th at 10:30 AM CDT.Welcome! The Catnip Games development team marks this monthly release of Shroud of the Avatar with new content and improvements. For Release 101 (R101), our range of mounts has been extended to big cats!For those wishing to participate in any community activities, upcoming one-time and recurring community events have been announced! Be sure to also review the Player Guide and Known Issues for additional information on recent changes and upcoming fixes.News Announcements

For more details about this update, read the full article at the official Shroud of the Avatar website.