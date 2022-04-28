NEW MODE - HOME MODE IS UPDATED!

Thank you for your patience, the new mode is finally here!

This time we bring you the brand new home mode! Life's hard, and it's been ages since you took a trip on holiday. So take a trip with the girls and enjoy your time on Dodai Island!

[HOME MODE]

Added a new mode - Home Mode.

Mutiple locations and presets for you to take the pictures of your dream.

Mutiple parameters for the geeks to tweak and get the exact frame on your mind.

You can save the picture you take to the files system on your PC.

You can change characters, clothes, and accessories in the closet.

[CHALLENGE MODE]

Now maps are randomly generated every time you start a new game.

Removed a few "placeholder" voices of the enemies and replaced them with the formal version. We'll replace more in future updates.

Added a new playable character - Lani.

Added more skills and relics.

Replaced a few icons.

Optimized the balance of the game, including the skills and attributes of the enemies. Now the difficulty curve of the game is smoother than before.

Regular optimizations and bug fixes.

[SYSTEM]

Redid the "Settings" menu, there are now more parameters for you to tweak to get the best performance on your PC.

DEVELOPMENT PLANS FOR HOME MODE

The next update will take place before the end of May, and the plan is to

Add more clothes.

Add more locations where the girl will pose for your pictures.

Find a more convenient way for your to customize the poses.

Optimize both the performance and detail of the game.

What we would like this mode to be

Tons of beautiful clothes.

Multiple explorable sites.

Easy-to-pose system and support for customizable characters and animations.

Support for Steam Workshop

VR headset adaptation to make the girls more alive than ever.

[DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR STORY MODE]

We plan to update the next chapter of Story Mode at the end of June or the beginning of July, please stay tuned for more information!

Thank you for your love and support! Have a good day and game on!