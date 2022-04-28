Update - New system events, upgrades, weapons and more!

Two big updates in the same month? Absolutely! This one is focusing more on the core game play rather than major features. Additionally the game will be in the upcoming festival and on a pretty nice discount at the same time! Without further ado here's what's new in this version:

New Events

I've added a couple of new events to spice up the game play. You'll find some new space stations (which are all unique in their own ways) throughout the systems that will need your assistance in a couple of ways. They are willing to reward you quite well for your efforts so it's probably worth while helping them out. There's something else I've added to the game but I don't want to spoil the secret.



Four new upgrades. These upgrades have a common theme of making system choices more interesting. Some have positive effects when you travel to new systems some have negative. Others have a bit of mixed back that you can cleverly take advantage of.

Three new weapons.

Balancing

I'm trying to trim back the late game scaling a bit more to make the base level a bit more accessible.

Tuned down the armor scaling on large ships.

The more challenging small enemies will not start spawning in waves so early.

Overload upgrade is gives 50% faster fire rate per stack.

Healing/Shielding enemy ships will rotate around further away from their lead ship, giving you a better chance to separate and kill them.

Quality of Life

Text boxes will responsively move to stay fully onscreen.

Fixes

Fixed a crash where weapons would spawn with an undefined value.

Fixed a crash with an enemy projectile and the player dying.

Challenge: Who can be the first to figure out how to get this lil guy to follow you?

