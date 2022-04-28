Haiku the Robot is out now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's finally here! Haiku the Robot has officially released on Steam ːorange_heartː

I can only hope you enjoy the game. The last year and a half of development have been great, and I've genuinely enjoyed the entire process of making it. A special thank you to the Kickstarter community for making this project come to life!

Bug fixing

While there are no major game-breaking issues with the game, it is still very possible that there are some minor bugs that we haven't caught yet. Over the next few weeks, I am dedicating my time to squishing any remaining bugs.

If you do encounter a bug, I would appreciate it if you could report it here, and I will fix it as soon as possible: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1231880/discussions/0/3275815819058831873/

A friend once said to me; that there are always bugs, you just haven't found them yet!

Future plans

Free Boss Rush DLC: This funded stretch goal from the Kickstarter campaign will include more bosses, and a challenging gauntlet of boss fights one after another.

More languages: Currently, the game supports English, Spanish (Latam), and Portuguese (Brazil). There are plans to add more languages in the near future.

Nintendo Switch: While the release date is still to be announced, I have been periodically testing the Switch port throughout development, and everything seems to run smoothly. I hope that it won't be long until I can confirm a release date.

Thank you, I hope you enjoy the game!