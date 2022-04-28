Naau: The Lost Eye is one year old and we are celebrating with %70 Discount.

Happy news, Naau has best vr award from Crystal pixel. Thanks everyone who play the game. Naau is one year old this week. It was amazing experience for first game. We learned a lot of things from vr development. The production of the game took 4 years, there are many difficulties and tears. We put in an incredible amount of effort as much as we could and wanted to give you a good experience. I hope you liked the game. We are celebrating this with % 70 big discount. If you buy the game, you could support us and we can keep going to develop more vr games with passion.

New Updates:

*Improvement,Inventory grab system, You can get weapon more easly.

Fixed, While you are moving , Bow was flicking in your hand.

Fixed, Extended lifetime of hand lamps. Lamps no longer expire in the middle of the game.

Fixed, Various bugs have been.

Write a review but positive one :)