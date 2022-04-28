 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Naau: The Lost Eye update for 28 April 2022

Naau: The Lost Eye is one year old and we are celebrating with %70 Discount.

Share · View all patches · Build 8637508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy news, Naau has best vr award from Crystal pixel. Thanks everyone who play the game. Naau is one year old this week. It was amazing experience for first game. We learned a lot of things from vr development. The production of the game took 4 years, there are many difficulties and tears. We put in an incredible amount of effort as much as we could and wanted to give you a good experience. I hope you liked the game. We are celebrating this with % 70 big discount. If you buy the game, you could support us and we can keep going to develop more vr games with passion.

New Updates:

*Improvement,Inventory grab system, You can get weapon more easly.

  • Fixed, While you are moving , Bow was flicking in your hand.
    Fixed, Extended lifetime of hand lamps. Lamps no longer expire in the middle of the game.
    Fixed, Various bugs have been.

Write a review but positive one :)

Changed files in this update

Naau: The Lost Eye Content Depot 1124601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.