Unsouled Official Release Announcement

Hey everyone, this is Team Unsouled!

We are finally graduating from early access and coming to you as ver1.0!

It was an extraordinary experience to actually hear your voices and experiment with many systems throughout the early access period. Thank you so much for the valuable feedback and continuous support.

Official Release Schedule

Specific release time for each timezone is listed below.

PST : 4/27 PM 04:00

Here is the new content that we’ve been preparing for the official release!

The first new piece of content is the Advanced Abyss.

Players may now summon up to five enemies they have met during gameplay and experience chaotic combat with the Advanced Abyss.

We’ve also added UI that shows the combo damage for players who like to check and experiment with their skills.



The ‘Mirror Dimension’ is another major piece of content included in this release.

The ‘Mirror Dimension’ is an additional challenge mode where players will find Gradiva that was touched during the gameplay.

Each Gradiva in the ‘Mirror Dimension’ will offer a challenge to the players and have them push their limits with many other missions!



We also have a special Twitter event to celebrate Unsouled’s official release, so come and check out the details :)

Unsouled Official Release Twitter Event

[How to participate]

Post a tweet with #Unsouled

Include the phrase “4/27 Unsouled Official Release” in the tweet

[Event period and the prize]

Event Period : 27th of April ~ 10th of May, (2 weeks)

Prize : 10 lucky winners will win a Steam gift card worth $ 10 USD. It will be given through a friend invite.

Winner Announcement : Will be announced on Steam on 11th of May

The prizes will be sent in order and there will be no further notice for those who did not win.

Don’t miss the huge discount that will be ongoing for 2 weeks!

We hope everyone enjoys Unsouled! And once again, we’d like to sincerely thank everyone who has been supporting us and been with us throughout this journey.

We’ll be back soon with the post-release roadmap.

Thank you!

Team Unsouled