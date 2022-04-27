Post-PAX East 2022 Update + New Level

PAX East 2022 is over!

We were able to demo the game several hundred times this year, and every day we received a ton of amazing feedback, as well as from form submission on our website. After spending 8 hours at PAX each day, we ran back to the hotel room and continued to work on the game. Over the course of the 4 days, we hotfixed several game mechanics, and now that we've had a day or two to properly test them we're taking it live!

Upon taking damage, temporarily turn white (visual indicator of damage)

Upon taking damage, gain very brief invulnerability (avoid double-hits)

Controller Assisted Aiming (left trigger) now has 50% look sensitivity reduction

We've also heard significant feedback about adding more platforming, so we're happy to showcase to you an additional level where platforming is the focus! We'll be adding more platforming to additional levels as well. We'll be adding additional levels to play in the near future (more content!), and then changing them later when we have the story and voices ready to go.

Thanks so much for all the feedback we've received so far! We have a laundry list of amazing ideas to tackle, and we're excited to continue to make the best game we can!