Hello everyone! It's been a while since the last update.

I have some great news for you! The next DLC is coming soon! It will contain 4 more girls from Yam.

The store page is not ready yet, I will post another announcement when it will be.

The main game was updated today. There was a couple of bugs with DLC interface, they are fixed now.

Please ensure you have the latest version of the game before playing the DLCs.

Thanks for playing the game!