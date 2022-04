Share · View all patches · Build 8636574 · Last edited 27 April 2022 – 21:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Helo everyone,

This little game has been an incredible journey! Very good feedback from players!

I focused on adjusting the most recurring requests. See what's changed:

Double "=" no longer crash the game;

The following situations no longer occurred: 1 * N N * 1 1 ^ N N ^ 1



Please, if you find any recurrence of these problems, let me know through the forum ;)

Also, keep sending us your suggestions on how to make it even better!