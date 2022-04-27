BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.6.135: Store-y Time

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.

This update implements the new mission and store UI that is more consistent with the style of the rest of the game.

All interactable areas of the store should be functional except for achievements and statistics. In order to provide access to that information during the transition, the new store has a temporary button that takes you to the old store. This button will be removed when achievements and statistics are migrated.

In tandem with this, I am pleased to announce the addition of two new unlockable ships! The "Duohawkh X/A" and the "Carabvyce M84" are both available to unlock in the Hangar, for the right components. Both new ship models are created by Arvex, who has a love and talent for space ship model design. Both new models incorporate very nicely the shader effects that I had applied to the original ship. All paint jobs are compatible with all ships (though those uninspired paint jobs are on the radar to be changed soon.)