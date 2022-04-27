BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.6.135: Store-y Time

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.
This update implements the new mission and store UI that is more consistent with the style of the rest of the game.
All interactable areas of the store should be functional except for achievements and statistics. In order to provide access to that information during the transition, the new store has a temporary button that takes you to the old store. This button will be removed when achievements and statistics are migrated.
In tandem with this, I am pleased to announce the addition of two new unlockable ships! The "Duohawkh X/A" and the "Carabvyce M84" are both available to unlock in the Hangar, for the right components. Both new ship models are created by Arvex, who has a love and talent for space ship model design. Both new models incorporate very nicely the shader effects that I had applied to the original ship. All paint jobs are compatible with all ships (though those uninspired paint jobs are on the radar to be changed soon.)
New Features:
- Added "Duohawkh X/A" ship hull, which is unlockable in the Hangar.
- Added "Carabvyce M84" ship hull, also unlockable in the Hangar.
Improvements:
Mission, Store, and Hangar UI has been completely overhauled.
New UI is consistent with other recent new UI work.
Overall, UI is less busy and more focused on the task currently at hand.
Vertical scrolling lists are gone, replaced with horizontal item navigation.
UI is fully controller navigable, with the same three axes of control as the Options UI.
Some elements remain to be ported, to access these, a temporary button linking to the old store UI is provided.
- Achievements list has not yet been migrated.
- Stats have not been migrated.
- Challenge mode modifier display has not yet been migrated.
Fixes:
- Fixed percentage display calculations for several challenge mode modifiers that were reductions. In-game effect applied was as intended, however, the display misrepresented and overstated the percentage reduction.
