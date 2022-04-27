A Small Update v1.01

Fixes:

Adjusted the centers of W-17D and intruder drone bullets so that they don't appear to go through thin surfaces.

Fixed a bug where the colors of the of the ship's battery shot graph didn't reset back to blue when the player switched tabs.

Added a background to the auto-jump notice so that it's more visible.

Balance changes:

Adjusted the cost of certain upgrades and allies.

Adjusted spawn rate curves slightly.

Adjusted enemy accuracy and firing rate slightly.

Adjusted boss stats so that they're more similar to each other in terms of difficulty.

Made several other minuet changes to various stats to make progression fairer yet still challenging.

With the balance changes made, the game should be easier, but it should also still be a challenge. I'm trying to take it slow in terms of easing the difficulty, so that gameplay doesn't become dull as a result of pushing it to far.

Thanks for the feedback that made me aware of the some of these issues!