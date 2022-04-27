Traitors in Salem patch B.1.3

We are doing a quick restart to apply some changes. The game should be back up almost immediately after the down time.

• Many performance improvements.

• Increased veteran alert duration from 5s to 10s

• Increased veteran number of alerts from 3 to 5

• Increased duration of bloodyhands to 45s

• Fixed missing townpoint and achievement updates during game (visual only, you were always getting rewarded and would see them after relog).

• You can no longer report a body while dying.

• Anchored the Confuse spell icon effect properly over player's head.

• Lightened the in-game rolecard.

• Added highlight when interacting with Dagger for Retrieve Dagger quest.

• Added highlight when interacting with Bookcase for Retrieve Spellbook quest.

• Added highlight when interacting with Clock for Hidden Passage findable quest.

• Discussion Phase transition banner changed to say just Discussion.

• Updated flame on town square torch.

• Added animation to Ritual Circle cursor to draw the player's eye to it.

• Fixed host name occasionally being covered up by the Start Game button in Classic games.

• Prosecutor can no longer prosecute players once the final Escort Priest quest is active.

• By default, when entering any lobby, if you have not previously set an in-game name, the Wardrobe panel will open and display the In-Game Name input box.

• Fixed tooltip fadeout.