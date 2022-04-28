 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Destiny 2 update for 28 April 2022

This Week at Bungie - 4/28/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8636076 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This week at Bungie, we’ve been heads down making sure Season 17 is poised to rock ‘n roll and recovering from that whopper of a TWAB last week. I’m not going to lie, I really struggled writing this, only because the previous one by DMG dropped lots of solid info about sandbox changes, weapon tweaks, and more. This TWAB will be less extensive, but we hope you enjoy what we’ve got lined up to talk about this week. That, and we still have a few surprises up that proverbial sleeve, but we want to keep some aspects of what is next under wraps. We don’t want to ruin the surprise, after all.

This week, we’re talking about the return of our yearly tradition which is the Guardian Games. Each year, Warlocks, Hunters, and Titans go head-to-head to prove who is the boss (even though it’s clearly Titans). Hunters took the gold last year, so Warlocks and fellow Titans, it’s time to suit up. This year, we’re changing things up a bit.

We’ll also be talking more about Season 17 reward changes, pool rotations, and more. So, without further ado, let’s get into it. Read more here.

Changed depots in release_test_01 branch

View more data in app history for build 8636076
Game Depot Depot 1085661
Game Depot - English Depot 1085662
Game Depot - French Depot 1085663
Game Depot - German Depot 1085664
Game Depot - Italian Depot 1085665
Game Depot - Japanese Depot 1085666
Game Depot - Portuguese Depot 1085667
Game Depot - Spanish Depot 1085668
Game Depot - Russian Depot 1085669
Game Depot - Polish Depot 1085670
Game Depot - Chinese Simplified Depot 1085671
Game Depot - Chinese Traditional Depot 1085672
Game Depot - Latin American Spanish Depot 1085673
Game Depot - Korean Depot 1085674
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.