This Week at Bungie - 4/28/2022

This week at Bungie, we’ve been heads down making sure Season 17 is poised to rock ‘n roll and recovering from that whopper of a TWAB last week. I’m not going to lie, I really struggled writing this, only because the previous one by DMG dropped lots of solid info about sandbox changes, weapon tweaks, and more. This TWAB will be less extensive, but we hope you enjoy what we’ve got lined up to talk about this week. That, and we still have a few surprises up that proverbial sleeve, but we want to keep some aspects of what is next under wraps. We don’t want to ruin the surprise, after all.

This week, we’re talking about the return of our yearly tradition which is the Guardian Games. Each year, Warlocks, Hunters, and Titans go head-to-head to prove who is the boss (even though it’s clearly Titans). Hunters took the gold last year, so Warlocks and fellow Titans, it’s time to suit up. This year, we’re changing things up a bit.

We’ll also be talking more about Season 17 reward changes, pool rotations, and more. So, without further ado, let’s get into it. Read more here.