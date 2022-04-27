MAJOR UPDATE- VAMPIRES OF THE WEST COAST - Ep. Vampire Combat

Major Game Update:

The Vampires of The West Coast have conspired against Ashzel. They've taken his Power Dagger in an attempt to Sabotage his personal power. He must face the Vampires in Combat. A Fire has risen in Ashzel, to Rise, Gain, Reclaim and Master his power.

THE NEW VAMPIRE FANTASY ACTION RPG.

Rise, after the betrayal, and Master your personal power and Reclaim the power of the Power Dagger.

• A World Full of Excitement and Eeriness

A world where action, mystery and sophistication are seamlessly connected. A variety of situations and locations with complex and three-dimensional designs. As you explore, the joy of discovering unknown and overwhelming threats await you, leading to a high sense of accomplishment.

• Embody Ashzel

Develop your play style, such as harnessing power, outmaneuvering the traitors, use combat skills to become a vampire warrior, and avoid deadly liquid traps.

• An Epic Elegant Drama