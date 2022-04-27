I have been working on getting the landscape set better. i have taken out some grass layers so its smoother and added new plants and rocks. now the rocks are more distinct and not as big. Also took out more trees for more building. soon to finish the planting and adding of the ELECTRO machines. Cleaned up barns and spawning materials. As always let me know if you find anything i need to fix. upcoming I hope to fix the sleeping bag. I will be getting the recipes and crafting more intact as we go. lots of items! installing key card locks and levels in game play but mostly a building and crafting survival!!

good luck survivors