[ver 0.2.0.3]

Added : Hotkey : Tab / Shift + Tab opens the next / previous tab

Fixed : Challenge was wrongly cleared sometimes

Fixed : Daily Quest's rarity was wrongly selected and sometimes it was changed to common. (Maybe it will work from tomorrow)

Changed : Skill Level is now showing "[Actual Skill Level] + [Bonus Skill Level]" in skill table too

Balanced : Daily Quest that is currently accepted will never reset unless you cancel it before midnight. So you can keep trying the current daily quest even tomorrow.

Added/Balanced : Daily Quest requirement

(The daily quest's requirement and rewards are subject to change later.)

By the way, the participants of this Playtest has reached 1000 players! Thank you for all your support!