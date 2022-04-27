2.1.9 Tyst Woodland Fixes + others

Fixed:

⦁ Removed sellingink from blacksmith in Woodpine

⦁ Fixed blackjack table in Tyst Woodland camp pub so it won't trigger durring the night

⦁ Fixed walking on crates in Tyst Woodland camp

⦁ Fixed guy buying wood in Tyst Woodland camp when you sell 10 at once, now he should properly give you 35g

⦁ Fixed a chicken stuck on a tree in Tyst Woodland camp

⦁ Fixed not being able to walk on chairs and stools in Tyst Woodland camp

⦁ Fixed quest "Leafs Up" in Tyst Woodland camp so it will show you it instead of "Werecow"

⦁ Removed 2 empty buy items from one merchant in Tyst Woodland camp

Update:

⦁ Water now costs 1>3g

⦁ Updated speed of bandits in Hidden Gorge

⦁ Added merchant icons above merchants in Tyst Woodland

⦁ Updated Tyst Woodland Camp Mayor safe now you can lock pick it and get great rewards in it. It's super hard though

⦁ Updated one guy who is in Tyst Woodland camp tent to sell some herbs for alchemy