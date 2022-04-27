2.1.9 Tyst Woodland Fixes + others

Fixed:
⦁ Removed sellingink from blacksmith in Woodpine
⦁ Fixed blackjack table in Tyst Woodland camp pub so it won't trigger durring the night
⦁ Fixed walking on crates in Tyst Woodland camp
⦁ Fixed guy buying wood in Tyst Woodland camp when you sell 10 at once, now he should properly give you 35g
⦁ Fixed a chicken stuck on a tree in Tyst Woodland camp
⦁ Fixed not being able to walk on chairs and stools in Tyst Woodland camp
⦁ Fixed quest "Leafs Up" in Tyst Woodland camp so it will show you it instead of "Werecow"
⦁ Removed 2 empty buy items from one merchant in Tyst Woodland camp
Update:
⦁ Water now costs 1>3g
⦁ Updated speed of bandits in Hidden Gorge
⦁ Added merchant icons above merchants in Tyst Woodland
⦁ Updated Tyst Woodland Camp Mayor safe now you can lock pick it and get great rewards in it. It's super hard though
⦁ Updated one guy who is in Tyst Woodland camp tent to sell some herbs for alchemy
Changed files in this update