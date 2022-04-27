Test Branch Update! (Beta 4.0.5)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

Improvements

Changed the default ambient light color to full white

Improved support of multiple storeys buildings

Made the SWAT uniform black by default

Tweaked the possible pouches on the different SWAT skin spots

Tweaked the setup and customization scenes

Optimized planning view generation

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed map generation blocking path in some buildings

Fixed skirmish missions rest spot orientation

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.