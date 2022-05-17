Furi Onnamusha DLC: New fighter, new skills, new challenge!

Share · View all patches · Build 8635455 · Last edited 17 May 2022 – 13:06:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

The new DLC Onnamusha for Furi is now available!

The Onnamusha DLC will let you play as Onnamusha Rider, a powerful fighter that alternates between two stances: fast and agile or slower but lethal until she's able to unleash the devastating power of the Star. The new gameplay mechanics bring new challenges, for a complete rediscovery of the game.

With Onnamusha Rider, the game can be played again in Story, Speedrun and Practice modes.

In the Furi free update that is available today too, we have included all previous content that was released on the game, and in particular the previous “One More Fight” DLC with The Flame boss fight (and secret boss Bernard).

The DLC ($/€6.99) and the free update are available now on Steam.

It's time to go back, and fight for freedom again!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1802170/Furi__Onnamusha/