ITS RELEASE DAY :D

thank you!!

after months of hard work i am happy to release ME_iON in early access on Steam, i just want to thank everyone that has helped me with the development of ME_iON so far and also THANK YOU to everyone who purchases my game ^-^ this is just the beginning of an amazing game and an amazing experiences i have tones planned for this game and i hope to share more details soon with everyone so keep an eye out on the community page

Moving Forward

moving forward after release i hope to add 3 new maps by mid July (please note this time is just an estimate) and some quality of life improvements around the same time i will also be adding to the homestead and this will be a main focus of mine after i have the new maps done, Keep an eye out for updates on the homestead on the community page

Additional Notes

As almost all launches normally don't go according to plan please keep an eye out for bugs and report them on the community page, post launch the first week i am dedicating to fleshing out bugs that might pop up

and now with that all out of the way i hope you enjoy my game and have fun ^-^