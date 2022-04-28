Blaston: Reloaded Update is live!

It’s time to get down to brass tacks, because the Blaston Reloaded Update is finally here! Version 1.15 brings the long awaited first batch of weapon attachments to the game, a new seasonal mode “Street Brawl”, and our first collaboration weapon item “The Cyber Bow”.

And that’s not all, we’ve continued to work on quality of life features for the game as well, along with some new rewards and legendary skins for weapons and avatars! This is probably our biggest update to date, so gear up, get ready, and load into Blaston Reloaded!

New Weapon Feature: Weapon Attachments

We’ve now added weapon attachments to the game. We’re starting with 10 weapons to make sure that we maintain the balance of the overall weapons in the game. In the first batch we’re including 3 attachments to the following weapons: Raptor, Nova, Wildcat, Hammer, Viper, Lance, Hammer Nade, Frostbyte, Hurricane and Luma.

Attachments are unlocked by the new mastery system, select a weapon in the loadout and press “track” to begin the mastery. Complete the missions to unlock the attachments one by one, then equip them to change the behavior of the weapon!

New Seasonal Game Mode: Street Brawl

It’s time to take things to the streets, the Scrappers’ Street to be more specific! In the new seasonal game mode, duelists play in long distance duels using The Cyber Bow and a modified Nova to take each other down. Who’s the best dodger and marksman? Settle the score with a Street Brawl!

New Weapon: Luma

Introducing the first two-handed weapon to the world of Blaston is the Luma! This is a sharpshooter bow and arrow where duelists will have to give up an extra hand for some extreme damage output!

The Blaston Spectator will be available for free on Steam on May 5th

Soon after this update, we’re releasing the Blaston Spectator on Steam for free! This is a separate version of Blaston where you can spectate matches on a PC. This is mainly built for content creators and tournament organizers, but anyone can try it out and watch their matches from new camera angles including third person and first person views!

New Weapon Skins: The Karnivore, The Mallet & The Cyber Bow

Take charge with the new legendary versions of the Hammer Ellipse and Raptor Ellipse. The Mallet replaces the Hammer Ellipse and represents a darker more feared version, as it dons the b0yk0t logo on the side. Joining it is the Karnivore, which like the Deadringer, represents a look reminding players of the past worlds of Blaston. Both of them are now available in the store for all players.

The collaboration item skin for the Luma, from Apex Construct, The Cyber Bow is now here in Blaston. It’s unknown how the item first appeared in the world of Blaston, it’s assumed a glitch in the system may have brought it forth from another virtual world. Try it out in the Street Brawl seasonal mode, and get it for free in the store within the release week of the Blaston Reloaded Update. Along with the the collaboration, we also have a bundle to get both Blaston and Apex Construct! Get the bundle here!

New Legendary Avatar Skin: Bunny Hax

The hologram face upgrade is no longer unique to Shoxx! The newest skin for Hax, Bunny Hax, gives the avatar this feature as well along with some very tall bunny ears.

New Cosmetics: Blaston VR Master League Platform & Banner

We have partnered up with VR Master League (VRML) to bring you the first official esports league of Blaston, built together with the community. Get the VRML banners in the store, or get them by signing up to Blaston VRML Season 1: vrml.com/blaston

New Arena: Scrappers’ Street

Some fights are just not meant to be displayed in fancy arenas, some fights you settle in the streets. Now you’re able to challenge others in the Scrappers’ Street arena by purchasing it in the store!

Graphical Improvements

We’ve taken some time to look into the performance and visuals of the game, and it has paid off! You’ll notice that the locker room in the main menu has been cleaned up, but we’ve also made sure to optimize the textures of the game, along with making improvements to banners. We’ve also changed filtering settings for the game which will make it look a bit clearer. For players on Quest devices, we’ve also made some improvements in the passthrough mode by adding particles and fixing some color issues.

Community Request: Ping Indicator

We’ve heard the calls from the community, you want to get a better understanding of the quality of the matches. We’ve responded to this by introducing a ping indicator to the match interface to allow players to identify the quality and stability of their connection to the match. Our hope is that this will give players an idea if they need to improve things on their end, and also for tournament organizers to more properly host competitive events.

Community Request: Wait for an opponent

Many players have told us that they would like to still be able to access the main menu and loadout while waiting for a match. Now players are able to do so by going into the duel settings, and select “Wait for an opponent”. Enabling this option allows players to check their loadout and practice combos on the dummy bot before heading into a match.

New seasonal game mode added: Street Brawl

New weapon added: Luma

New legendary skins added to: Raptor Ellipse, Hammer Ellipse

New legendary avatar skin added: Bunny Hax

New cosmetics added: VRML Platform & Banner

New arena added: Scrappers’ Street

Main menu environment has been updated.

Ping indicators have been added to the match UI.

Duel option “Wait for an opponent” added to duel settings.

(Meta) Particles and effects have been added to passthrough mode.

Optimized textures on all platforms.

Updated the tutorial to include dodging & out of bounds steps.

Updated introduction information panels.

Legendary weapon skins have now been added to the store.

New bots have been added for players with over 2000 League Points.

Campaign bots no longer have a single type of weapon.

Players now have access to more weapons in the campaign.

Campaign opponents now act more like ranked bots and will dodge projectiles.

Some Ozo Missions have now been removed from the campaign.

Match versus Argentia has now been improved.

ModOps skins now have the text “ModOps” on them in the store.

Weapons are now trackable to unlock in batches at level 5, 10 and 15.

Once a weapon is trackable, track it in the loadout menu and complete the 3 weapon missions to unlock the weapon.

Once the weapon is unlocked, if the weapon has attachments, equip and track the weapon then complete the attachment missions to unlock attachments for the weapon.

Added attachment missions and 3 attachments (each) to: Raptor, Nova, Wildcat, Hammer, Viper, Lance, Hammer Nade, Frostbyte, Hurricane and Luma.

Adapted the firing speed of all projectiles to be linear instead of having an initial speed burst to combat visual inconsistencies during high latency matches.

Avalanche Nade : Projectiles reduced by 2, reduced spread.

: Projectiles reduced by 2, reduced spread. Cortex Shield : Hit points reduced from 80 to 100, cost reduced from 6 to 5, size increased slightly.

: Hit points reduced from 80 to 100, cost reduced from 6 to 5, size increased slightly. Hammer : Added weapon charge VFX & SFX.

: Added weapon charge VFX & SFX. Majestic : Duration increased from 5 to 7, size radius reduced from 0.18 to 0.07.

: Duration increased from 5 to 7, size radius reduced from 0.18 to 0.07. Nova Helix : Reloadtime reduced from 0.8 to 0.6, speed reduced from 0.8 to 0.3 with tighter rotation pathing.

: Reloadtime reduced from 0.8 to 0.6, speed reduced from 0.8 to 0.3 with tighter rotation pathing. Nova Hurricane : Reload time reduced from 0.8 to 0.6.

: Reload time reduced from 0.8 to 0.6. Swarm : Swarm Node HP from 3 (uncharged) 5 (charged), to 15 (uncharged) -> 20 (charged).

: Swarm Node HP from 3 (uncharged) 5 (charged), to 15 (uncharged) -> 20 (charged). Tundra : Charge time reduced from 0.5 to 0.3, cost reduced from 6 to 4. Added weapon charge VFX.

: Charge time reduced from 0.5 to 0.3, cost reduced from 6 to 4. Added weapon charge VFX. Vector: Ammo reduced from 6 ammo to 2 bursts of 3, reload time increased from 0.2 to 0.6.

Mission rewards now give you significant Blasts instead of specific items.

Updated the main menu UI & improved edges of visuals.

Legendary weapons skins have been added to the store.

Updated the model scaling of the player banners.

Added the ability to create friendly lobbies with all seasonal modes.

(Quest) Added Destinations for all seasonal modes.

(Steam) Added the ability to bind joysticks to scroll in menus.

Added hyperlinks to News, now you can click links there!

Added VRML logotype to the arena rinks.

Updated the music of the main menu.

Updated LIV camera angles for Quick Draw & Street Brawl.

Added tooltip explaining the cooldown limit of loadouts.

Color wheel in Ozo is now lit up.

Updated the texture of the Wildcat.

Updated localization and grammar in the shop.

Updated the FAQ button link in the news tab.

Ranked Changes

Added a ranked season cooldown at the start & end of each season to improve leaderboard resets.

Rank decay is now enabled for players with over 1900 League Points (previously over 1700).

If you do not login for 1 week, your rank will be decayed by 5 League Points (previously 10) once per day.

Bot rewards in ranked are now enabled up to 2600 League Points.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the colors would look weird in passthrough mode.

Fixed an issue where the weapon trails weren’t displaying properly for the Viper Ellipse & Hammer Ellipse.

Fixed a few instances where matchmaking would time out when players are matched from different regions.

Fixed instances where the cheer sound effect in friendly lobbies would continue to play after a rematch is initiated.

Fixed an issue where the shield handles would spawn in an incorrect rotation angle.

Fixed an issue where the red highlight on health bars wouldn’t show for both players.

We hope you enjoy the update!