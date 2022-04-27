Update #005!

SPOILERS

-Added a new level theme inspired by "Pipe Dreams"

-Added a new entity - Wretch

-Fixed a glitch where sometimes going to the new level the player immediately falls through it with text loop

-Fixed the "invisible hound" glitch where sometimes a hound attacks you but isn't visible

-Poolrooms now have swimming normal sharks also

-Campfires left by other survivors spawn sometimes with a few items around them.

-Added new door types (turning valve doors)

-Added lightbulbs that may or may not explode when close

-Improved dead entities ragdolls

-fixed vents/ladders/lamps colliding

-Updated smiler texture

-Fixed the Japanese theme entity not ragdolling on death

-Fixed collider bug on ladder sometimes stopping you from walking through them

-Fixed a leaderboard bug where the main menu buttons overlap the displayed leaderboard

-Added player footsteps with different sounds for different floor types

-Added a footstep volume slider to adjust/mute the footstep sounds to your liking

-Fixed safes appearing in tables in level fun and thus uninteractable

-Removed the "buzzing" sound ONLY from levels that don't have buzzing lights, i.e the Japanese theme which has lanterns

-Fixed moleman in the cave themes bugging out and not moving when hit by the player

-Fixed battery items clipping through the ground

-Set a maximum letter limit for player name to prevent endless text being inserted and thus having strange graphical glitches in-game

-Fixed duplicate torch and arms showing when leaning while holding a torch

-Fixed TV and phone ringing not being tied to any volume sliders and thus being unable to adjust the volume

-TVs, phones, and campfires will not spawn in the Poolsrooms anymore as it doesn't make sense these objects to be underwater

-Added an achievement for reaching "Level FUN"

-Made it easier to collect items from chests as sometimes colliders can cause an issue

-Various other minor and smaller bug fixes...