Update #005!

SPOILERS
-Added a new level theme inspired by "Pipe Dreams"
-Added a new entity - Wretch
-Fixed a glitch where sometimes going to the new level the player immediately falls through it with text loop
-Fixed the "invisible hound" glitch where sometimes a hound attacks you but isn't visible
-Poolrooms now have swimming normal sharks also
-Campfires left by other survivors spawn sometimes with a few items around them.
-Added new door types (turning valve doors)
-Added lightbulbs that may or may not explode when close
-Improved dead entities ragdolls
-fixed vents/ladders/lamps colliding
-Updated smiler texture
-Fixed the Japanese theme entity not ragdolling on death
-Fixed collider bug on ladder sometimes stopping you from walking through them
-Fixed a leaderboard bug where the main menu buttons overlap the displayed leaderboard
-Added player footsteps with different sounds for different floor types
-Added a footstep volume slider to adjust/mute the footstep sounds to your liking
-Fixed safes appearing in tables in level fun and thus uninteractable
-Removed the "buzzing" sound ONLY from levels that don't have buzzing lights, i.e the Japanese theme which has lanterns
-Fixed moleman in the cave themes bugging out and not moving when hit by the player
-Fixed battery items clipping through the ground
-Set a maximum letter limit for player name to prevent endless text being inserted and thus having strange graphical glitches in-game
-Fixed duplicate torch and arms showing when leaning while holding a torch
-Fixed TV and phone ringing not being tied to any volume sliders and thus being unable to adjust the volume
-TVs, phones, and campfires will not spawn in the Poolsrooms anymore as it doesn't make sense these objects to be underwater
-Added an achievement for reaching "Level FUN"
-Made it easier to collect items from chests as sometimes colliders can cause an issue
-new smiler texture
-Various other minor and smaller bug fixes...
The Backrooms: Survival update for 27 April 2022
Update #005!
