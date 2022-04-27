X2 Speed now Available!

Hey!

As the game is no longer in early access and is available for more users, i think it's a good time to change a few things around. I can happily say that the X2 Speed is now available right at the start of any game mode. There is no longer a valid reason not to have it anymore. This change means that the Time Compression Objective is no longer available and is deprecated.

For this change alone, you can directly thank (https://steamcommunity.com/profiles/76561198981676375) the user and a few other users who advocated for this change; perhaps if you would visit this user and award him some Steam Award, that would be cool!

This change also means that players will be able to clear the early game a bit quicker, and this also means that i will now have the capacity to shift my focus to add and improve the mid/end game further in the 1.1 version, as i think this will be the next area that will require some improvements.

Have a good time and thanks to everyone for trying Ragnorium!