Patch Notes for 1.0.57

Overview
This patch again has bugfixes as the main focus, regarding issues such as Steam Input errors and aerial jump gameplay sequences having consistency issues with how to aim and arrive at desired end point.
New:
- Added missing threat placements in a late-game area.
- Add missing third party tooling to credits.
- Add new glow visuals feature for Spirit Drum, highlighting spirit animals and rim when player is using abilities or drumming.
Changes:
- Spirit World: add more trees and mountains.
- Change visuals on a blocked path in Chapter 6/7 to more accurately look like the path is completely impassable.
- Tweak task list positioning in pause menu.
Fixes:
- [Steam only] Error popup now silently ignores thought-to-be-harmless errors that some users have reported when using Steam Input (errors starting with "<RI>" or "<RI.Hid>" that did not prevent playing but kept triggering the error popup view). Unfortunately no proper fix could be found, but hopefully these errors are as harmless as reported and at least this'll allow uninterrupted play. Another workaround to avoid these RawInput errors is to use per-game overrides via Steam Library, right-clicking the game and selecting "Properties…", then "CONTROLLER" tab and try the setting "Disable Steam Input" for the per-game override. Of course this cannot be used if your controller is dependent on Steam Input controller remapping.
- Fix Air Vortex flight paths to be more consistent: previous behaviour took some deviance from movement inputs, but now we ignore movement for a short moment during the launch.
- Fix Dynamic Resolution Scaling being overzealous during cutscenes and more or less always scaling down to minimum allowed scale. Cutscenes should therefore now have better visual quality for users that have Dynamic Resolution Scaling enabled.
- Fix gameplay statistics not tracking all successful Shield usages correctly.
- Fix campfire damage/hit volume staying active after putting out the campfire with water.
- Fix one location where Áilu looks at a lantern instead of the rune.
- Fix dash/aerial launch VFX getting stuck when dying.
- Fix blurry cinematics and some cutscene camera placements.
- Fix chapter/area that had an overall blurriness issue for visuals.
- Fix issues with Fallen Stars quest.
- Ensure epilogue credits roll finishes fully.
- Cutscene audio volume and timing changes for a specific cutscene where timings were off and footsteps were too loud.
- Fix wrong color, shape and orientation in WindPulseSuccess effect played when player successfully passes through a WindPulse.
