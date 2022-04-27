Update 0.2.3 - Singleplayer Championships

Update 0.2.3 adds all new championships! Can now complete in a range of singleplayer championships in the Early Access league! Currently there are five to choose from, with many more coming! This version also has Post Race UI improvements, friendly fire options and enhanced stat tracking.

Balancing

-Reduced effectiveness of Laser Cannon

-Reduced Pangolin top speed and armour

What's Next?

A complete overhaul of Vakoda City! The city track is going to be re-built from the ground up, including new track designs, layouts and entirely new environment. The should allow for several new planned tracks as well as a new landscape build around the recent lighting improvements.

Full changelog

-Can now play the all new Championships in Career mode!

-Added League and Championship UI to Career Championship

-Each Championship shows pilots involved, event list and championship difficulty

-Active championship UI now shows active championship, with standings and points

-Created championship framework and definitions

-Session data is stored in a new stats class to persistently save and update stats after each event

-Stats are compared at the end of a championship to show awards based on various feats

-Championship standings table UI created and shown at the end of each race

-Improved Swarm Missile visuals

-Restricted access to changing pilots midway through a championship

-Cannot restart a race after points have been collected to stats

-Championship data is saved after each event allowing continuation from Career menu

-Added prompt to alert player that data will be erased if starting a new championship

-Trophy and Perfect is shown for completed and perfected championships

-PostRaceUI tidied up and given a new lick of paint

-Added animations and juiciness to PostRaceUI elements

-XP counts now counter up when shown

-Team logos are now shown instead of a text read out

-Player team logo is dynamically created from base colour and team name

-Added Friendly fire option, by default this is off

-Can select friendly fire from UI in team race Custom Race

-Friendly fire damage is logged (if on)

-Fixed Barrier damage stat tracking

-Stat tracking across game has been completely replaced by a better model

-Stats menu and PostRace stats have been migrated to new stat tracking

-Added a 'Press any key' feature to PreRace with a slightly longer grace period

-BestLap count is now tracked for an award

-Added XP award for best lap

-Reduced difficulty (speed) for Easy and Normal settings

-Nerfed Pangolin, reduced top speed and armour

-Reduced Laser Cannon shield damage from 35 to 30, and armour damage from 25 to 20

-Fixed Player Ai takeover not resetting steering column