Dorfromantik Full Release Overview Post

Thirteen months ago, Dorfromantik entered Early Access. These 13 months feel both like an eternity and a blink of the eye at the same time. When we set out to develop Dorfromantik in 2020, we would have never thought it would become this popular! A huuuuge "Thank You!" to everyone who's been with us over the course of development, our Fans, Friends, Partners, Players, that one person who posted a funny meme on our Discord once - We could not have done it without you!

The Full release marks a major milestone for both Dorfromantik and our still very young Studio, Toukana Interactive. What started as four friends using a chance to work together (and get our Masters Degree in the process!) has grown to six, with many, many more offering support - Be it music, sounds, Localization, or by helping us spread the word across all channels!

Obviously, this does not mean we are quite done with Dorfromantik yet. We obviously will not share anything yet, but you might want to keep an eye on all the usual channels in the off-chance we end up leaking anything juicy.

Here at Toukana, we hope all of you will enjoy Dorfromantik in its complete(?) form! Thank you for sticking with us!

New Features

For the big 1.0 we did, of course, want to give you some new toys to play with. Let's take a closer look at some of the big ticket items, and shed some light on them.

New Music

All of you liked our first OST with music by Laryssa Okada and Pygoscelis so much you wanted more. With 1.0, we're adding a second Volume to our OST! We added a total of six new Tracks, which Laryssa and Pygoscelis each wrote two of! For the remaining two slots, we could secure the ears and creative minds of the German composer duo Only Sound!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1981960

New Game Modes

We have heard you loud and clear! You want more options, and we'll provide them. With a grand total of FOUR additional modes, we think there is something for everyone to enjoy, next to the Classic and Creative Modes!

Custom Mode

Want to customize the ruleset? Sick of pesky train tracks interfering with your beautiful landscape? Want to stop worrying about your Stack running out? Hard Mode not hard enough?

Custom Mode let's you change all of that and more! Share your setup (with or without seed) with your friends and enemies. Find out who truly is the better player!

Quick Mode

For those looking for Dorfromantik in a smaller dose for shorter breaks, this is the mode of choice. The number of placed cards is limited to 75 and each game is finished in about 10 minutes.

Hard Mode

Some of you have mastered Classic Mode and achieved scores that exceeded any of our expectations of what would be possible. In Hard Mode, all difficulty parameters are therefore turned up and should please all those who crave a new challenge.

Monthly Mode

In Monthly Mode, every month there is a new seed and a new set of custom rules for you to try your hand at. We want to take advantage of the variety and range that is possible in custom mode and also provide a new monthly leaderboard where the best players of each month can compete.

UX Improvements

Dynamic Loading

Our new loading system allows you to review the history of your game world every time you open it. Watch it build before your eyes and relive building up your Dorf. Plus, a loading bar shows progress and the game remains fully usable, even when loading very large game worlds.

Creative Mode Improvements

This update brings a new tool for the creative mode: the "Generate Matching Tile" tool. Select a tile slot and generate a tile that perfectly matches it. This way you can quickly close unsightly gaps in your creative world.

Challenge System Rework

Instead of being limited to 3 challenges in each game, which you can use to unlock new tiles and skins, from version 1.0 all challenges you have discovered so far are active at the same time. In the game, you will always see the ones that are closest to completion and you can pin your favorites to keep them on top.

Polishing

UI Overhaul

For our full version we took the opportunity to give the complete UI a major overhaul. Save Game Screen, Game Over Screen and almost all other menus and UI elements have been unified and improved.

Feedback effects

Perfect Placements, Undo and Creative Mode tools have been provided with appropriate particle effects and sound effects. This makes using these tools even more fun!

Performance

Especially for players with very large worlds, we have once again worked on performance optimization. Especially the highlighting of large groups should now be much less noticeable.

Steam Community Items / Soundtrack Vol.2 DLC

Both Items are currently in review by steam and will be published hopefully later today or in the next days, depending on when the review process is finished.

In addition, the patch 1.0 contains many smaller fixes and improvements in all corners. We are very excited to hear what you think of the changes and new features and look forward to your feedback here in the Steam Community Hub or on our Discord server.

Once again, a huge thanks to all of you for helping to make Dorfromantik what it is today and allowing us to continue developing games like this. We are very excited to see what the future holds for Dorfromantik and us at Toukana Interactive and to go on this journey together with you, our wonderful community!

💛💛💛