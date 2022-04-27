Patch Notes - Early Access Build 678544

New features:

• Updated the VFX for most status effects, which should be now be more intuitive and readable even with multiple effects stacked.

General fixes:

• Fixed an issue on certain Mac and Linux machines causing a "GPU not recognized" error message at game start.

• Fixed an issue where Hero Prowess unlocks did not work when defeating the final boss.

• Fixed an issue in the final boss fight where Mana would not be restored via the Holy Grail if killing a unit on the same turn it was spawned on.

• Fixed an issue where Dire Toad's Bristleback ability could trigger repeatedly off of reflected damage (such as Thorns).

• Fixed an issue where the choice cards for Ranger's Explosive Arrow skill upgrades showed the same text.

• Fixed a bug in the encounter "A Day for Jousting", where points were awarded incorrectly in the case of one broken lance.

Quality of life changes:

• The "essence available" notification on the world map now pops up and animates only if you had no essence before gaining one. If you start the map state with one or more, it is still present, just not animated across the screen.

Optimizations:

• Reduced clutter on several maps, which does not affect visuals but improves performance and reduces memory usage.

Gameplay balancing:

• Replaced Ranger's Specialty Arrow skill upgrade which was overlapping with the new Exploding Arrow skill with a new upgrade - Stunned Arrow, which applies a stun to the target.

• The status effect Timed Bomb applied via Ranger's Explosive Arrow skill can now be detonated prematurely by killing the affected target.

• Mystic's Noxious Fumes skill is buffed: increased max charges from 2 to 3, and it no longer affects allies.

• Tendril Whip relic now has a 60-degree cone area of effect instead of a line.