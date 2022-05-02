New Update

This update synchronizes everything with the latest Android version. iOS will follow shortly.
If you have any issues, send an email to support@wafflestackstudio.com or open a ticked on discord. Discord is usually faster.
Check the changelog for more details.
https://towerball.wafflestackstudio.com/home/change-log
-Ball count now persist when you quit the game and restart.
-Ladder updates more often for the client.
-Bronze Tier
-Ball health lowered
-Bugs Fixed
-A major bug was found that accidently doubled the power of all towers.
-A lot of changes are trying to mitigate the damage loss from this bug fix.
-Upgrade points now increase their cost by 30 instead of 40.
-This means you'll earn prestige points faster
-All tower damage gold upgrades have been increased
-All prestige point damage amounts have been increased.
-Gem Powerup "Increase Damage Upgrade" has been increased by .1 per level to .2
-Level 3 gold increased from 25 gold to 30
-Shard upgrade changes
-Old shard upgrade removed (Increase All Towers Damage Upgrade Limit)
-New shard upgrade (Gold Damage +0.1)
