New Update

This update synchronizes everything with the latest Android version. iOS will follow shortly.

If you have any issues, send an email to support@wafflestackstudio.com or open a ticked on discord. Discord is usually faster.

Check the changelog for more details.

https://towerball.wafflestackstudio.com/home/change-log

-Ball count now persist when you quit the game and restart.

-Ladder updates more often for the client.

-Bronze Tier

-Ball health lowered

-Bugs Fixed

-A major bug was found that accidently doubled the power of all towers.

-A lot of changes are trying to mitigate the damage loss from this bug fix.

-Upgrade points now increase their cost by 30 instead of 40.

-This means you'll earn prestige points faster

-All tower damage gold upgrades have been increased

-All prestige point damage amounts have been increased.

-Gem Powerup "Increase Damage Upgrade" has been increased by .1 per level to .2

-Level 3 gold increased from 25 gold to 30

-Shard upgrade changes

-Old shard upgrade removed (Increase All Towers Damage Upgrade Limit)

-New shard upgrade (Gold Damage +0.1)