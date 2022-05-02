 Skip to content

Tower Ball - Incremental Tower Defense update for 2 May 2022

New Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8634790 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update synchronizes everything with the latest Android version. iOS will follow shortly.

If you have any issues, send an email to support@wafflestackstudio.com or open a ticked on discord. Discord is usually faster.

Check the changelog for more details.
https://towerball.wafflestackstudio.com/home/change-log

-Ball count now persist when you quit the game and restart.
-Ladder updates more often for the client.
-Bronze Tier
-Ball health lowered
-Bugs Fixed
-A major bug was found that accidently doubled the power of all towers.
-A lot of changes are trying to mitigate the damage loss from this bug fix.
-Upgrade points now increase their cost by 30 instead of 40.
-This means you'll earn prestige points faster
-All tower damage gold upgrades have been increased
-All prestige point damage amounts have been increased.
-Gem Powerup "Increase Damage Upgrade" has been increased by .1 per level to .2
-Level 3 gold increased from 25 gold to 30
-Shard upgrade changes
-Old shard upgrade removed (Increase All Towers Damage Upgrade Limit)
-New shard upgrade (Gold Damage +0.1)

