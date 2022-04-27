Prehistoric Kingdom is now in Early Access!

The time has finally arrived - Prehistoric Kingdom is now available in Early Access for $29.99 USD! Thank you to everyone who has shown their support along the way, we can’t wait to continue this amazing journey with you all.

Feature Overview

Prehistoric Kingdom's Early Access release offers 23 prehistoric animals, 3 playable maps, animal welfare, basic economy management and more!

To read a full breakdown of what's currently on offer, check out the Launch Features recap on our official blog.





Early Access Roadmap

As this is an Early Access title, the game will require a number of large updates before it’s ready to leave the program. Like stated on the store page, we currently expect 18-24 months of ongoing development after launch to get the game up to its full potential.

To start, you can find out what’s in store for the next year of Prehistoric Kingdom by visiting our official Trello page. Though everything is subject to change, we highly recommend checking in to see what is on the horizon.

Major Updates (Quarterly)

Arriving at the start of every quarter, Major Updates can include new animals, large gameplay systems and new, exciting locations to build your next park in.

These are the biggest updates during our time in Early Access and will add the most significant content to the game experience.

Minor Updates (Monthly)

Arriving once a month, Minor Updates bring quality of life improvements, new items and small features to the game.

We intend for these updates to act as supplementary content drops while we develop the larger updates in the background.

You can see how this scheme fits into the rest of 2022 below:

Q2 2022

April: Early Access Launch (Today!)

May: Minor Update

June: Minor Update

Q3 2022

July: MAJOR Update

August: Minor Update

September: Minor Update

Q4 2022

October: MAJOR Update

November: Minor Update

December: Minor Update

It’s important to note that this update scheme does NOT include hotfixes! The team will be working to resolve pressing issues and bugs where we can to improve the games stability.



Known Issues

If you are experiencing issues or would like to leave constructive feedback, please let us know via our Github page here. We will be releasing hotfixes over the next week to address a number of issues present in the game.

Critical

Saving the game CAN fail as a very rare occurrence! We've added an auto-save feature, but PLEASE create multiple saves or backups during a play session.

Performance

FPS may drop randomly during a play session. This can be resolved with a restart, but the team is actively investigating the issue.

Animals

Animals may get stuck sometimes. Moving the animal to a new location can help them.

Guests

Guests can be prone to various pathfinding issues when removing paths or modular pieces.

Gameplay

There is currently no undo/redo for paths.

There is currently no undo/redo for painted foliage.

Mini-Exhibit animals do not currently save.

Animal Nursery incubation does not currently save.

Loan repayment does not currently save.

Modular

Modular prefab icons may load up white. This is purely icon related and does not affect the prefab itself.

Deleting multiple pieces can sometimes leave unselectable “ghost” pieces behind. Saving and reloading will remove them.

Visuals