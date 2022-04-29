 Skip to content

Bum Simulator update for 29 April 2022

Update 2.4.29.a and VR news

The update to 2.4.29.a is now live, featuring:

  • Additional Mr. Jello sidequests
  • Additional W. East sidequests
  • Improved Korean and Chinese font support

The next update is on its way - it will contain new craftable items for your bum lair.

Last but not least, we're excited to announce that work on Bum Simulator VR has begun! Our friends at Ignibit are doing a fantastic job porting the game to virtual reality:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1917730/Bum_Simulator_VR/?beta=0
We're looking into the possibility of sending out promo codes to every existing owner of Bum Simulator, so stay tuned for more VR news.

