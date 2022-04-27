Hello Community!

I hope you are all still having a good time with the 1.0 version ːsteamhappyː.

I have issued a small patch for the game today.

Fixed bug where if you directly order your colonists to extract water tank, they would not sometimes do it.

Fixed bug where in rare situations water tank could not be extracted due to the collision issue.

*Fixed bug where Cargo Pod Icons would sometimes appear in incorrect location and colonists would not extract these containers.

Realistically speaking, no game is free of bugs, and as more and more people keep playing the game, the likelihood of someone finding some issue arises.

If you have an issue with a game, please know that i am here for you, providing Support; while i can't offer 24/7 support as i am just one guy, i will try my best to get back to you. You can either friend me on Steam for direct one-on-one Support or use the support Forum right here on Steam.

Going to monitor forums further and perform more extensive testing on the AI, but other than that things are looking good for the game, the game is in the best shape it has ever been.

Thanks ːsteamhappyː!