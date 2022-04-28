Train Life - Patch #16

Patch #16 - Build 22489

Well, thankfully Mike is gone and I (Joey) am back. I hope he treated you well and included plenty of jokes in his post. If not, we shall certainly ensure he's punished swiftly and harshly. The sounds of my justice shall echo through the mountains, and all will know that Mike's lack of humour has been thoroughly destroyed.



cough ...so moving on! We have a new patch for you following our recent content update. We've been carefully monitoring the Discord and forums for any issues, just like my mom monitored me at night to make sure I didn't wake up and play games instead of sleeping. (Never worked, I always found ways to play games)

While this first patch addresses many of the issues, we have more coming in another patch. It would also be nice to have a post-update dev blog, as is tradition; will have to find some time to write it. The best news, of course, is that with the return of Mike I'll be joining him on a livestream to talk about how things are going, answer any questions, and talk about the future of the game while trying not to say things that will get me in epic trouble. It's okay though, I've packed an emergency bag just in case I do say something terrible.

Changes & Fixes

Tracks & Railways Fixed missing markers on some service centers Fixed a problem with 50km/h speed limit of Bypass of Bern Main Fixed a problem with a clipping signal in Calais Smeltery -- It has been discovered that trains do not routinely drive through signals, which is good information Fixed a problem with a blocked track at the Northern entrance to Innsbruck Main Fixed a problem with missing bumper blocks at Poznan Main -- This was a pathetic attempt to get you to derail your train and we apologize for it Fixed a problem with missing entrance points in Stuttgart, Reims, and Brno

Tablet Fixed a problem with controller button prompts on scenario ending screen Fixed a bug with showing map when player tries go back to gameplay after using station panel Fixed various input remapping issues Updated cabin accessory icons -- Anyone able to purchase the gross, evil, and soul-crushing pineapple pizza yet? Fixed GPS problem with setting route through station instead of bypass -- Don't worry, you'll still unlock stations by going through their bypass routes ;) Fixed double displayed scenario reward on unplayed scenarios -- Double rewards? Unacceptable! Fixed UI panel overlapping a tutorial cutscene Updated OPTIONS and SHARE button icons

Gameplay Fixed a problem with camera after exiting service center -- We decided to service the camera too Fixed a bug with a gap between locomotive and wagons after removed wagons in service center Fixed a lack of light visual effects during daylight in the Newag locomotive -- This darkness required an exorcist, it was a very dramatic affair Fixed the back cabin position of Newag locomotive Fixed a problem with getting the fine “unauthorized access” in Nuremberg Station when using a bypass

Level Art & Design Fixed derailing between Poznan Smeltery and Gorzow FPP -- Only unintended derailing though, so don't go thinking you can joy-ride at max speed with wagons of steel sheets Fixed lack of camera collision in tunnels between Zurich Warehouse and Zurich Iron Mine -- Despite what you may have seen in our game, in real life there is a lot of dirt if you could see into the walls of a tunnel Adjusted the height of flying tracks near Bremen Coal Mine -- This 'adjustment' generally means we clipped the wings of the track Adjusted the position of several trees placed too close to the tracks -- This is not indicative of a "Lumberjack Life" spinoff Adjusted the position of corridors in several places

Language Added some missing localization texts

Stability & Performance Fixed performance issues near Calais Smeltery



That's All....For Now

We'll have plenty more for you in the coming weeks, both with regards to information but also with fixes and improvements. Keep your eyes peeled like a pineapple -- wait, you can peel a pineapple? I have never once heard the term 'peeling a pineapple'...

Either way, pineapples are great, but don't put them on pizza. You will be subject to police investigation, put on a no-fly list, and your Steam account will be auctioned off on the black market. You have been warned.

Have questions or issues about the game?

You're all, as always, invited to join our Discord Server and chat with us directly! It's a great way to get more immediate feedback, or just send me memes.

You may also follow our Twitter, if you want to tag Elon in some great screenshots of our game, and our [Twitch](twitch.tv/nacon) account if you plan on joining us on Monday livestreams.