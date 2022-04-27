Long live Taxien! We have heard your wishes and implemented the following for you.

MORE TWITCH INTEGRATION

o Polls in tax decision

Chat can now help you decide, but not take over for you. You decide for yourself, but you can see how your viewership would decide. In the options you can also turn off this poll option. As soon as you are at the selection, in the chat automatically comes - in your name (of the streamer) - a message, how to vote.

o book page for all commands

For all commands you can use with the twitch integration, there is now also an extra book page for a better overview.

o Dropdown menu for selection of users who can use commands.

You can now select who is allowed to use the commands. You can choose between: Moderators, Moderators & Vips or Mods & Vips & Subs.