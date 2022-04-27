0.6.1: Woodworking Split

Woodworking Shed Split

Hey Drifters!

We've got a small update for you all before the research tree goes into beta. We've split the Woodworking Shed into two different buildings; the Sawmill and the Chopping Block. The original Woodworking Shed was meant to be a toolshed for a different feature and as such, felt a bit off-key visually. Now that we're working on the research tree, we took some time to split these into two different constructions. This way we can properly introduce fuel creation with research later on in the game, as well as look into a streamlined UI for single-item-workshops.

We also fixed some issues, most importantly; in certain edge cases a construction that was being deconstructed could cause a save to break. This is now fixed, and old saves with this issue can be loaded up again.

What's next?

We're testing the Research Tree internally and will have it ready for testing soon. After that, we're looking at scouting upgrades to work towards objectives.

Early Access 0.6.1: Woodworking Shed Split

Sawmill and Chopping Block

Removed the Woodworking Shed. Loading saves with Woodworking Sheds built will still have working Woodworking Sheds in the town.

Added the Sawmill, a construction that makes Planks.

Added the Chopping block, a construction that makes Firewood.

Added new animations and effects for the Sawmill and Chopping Block.

Fixes