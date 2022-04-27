0.6.1: Woodworking Split

Woodworking Shed Split
Hey Drifters!
We've got a small update for you all before the research tree goes into beta. We've split the Woodworking Shed into two different buildings; the Sawmill and the Chopping Block. The original Woodworking Shed was meant to be a toolshed for a different feature and as such, felt a bit off-key visually. Now that we're working on the research tree, we took some time to split these into two different constructions. This way we can properly introduce fuel creation with research later on in the game, as well as look into a streamlined UI for single-item-workshops.
We also fixed some issues, most importantly; in certain edge cases a construction that was being deconstructed could cause a save to break. This is now fixed, and old saves with this issue can be loaded up again.
What's next?
We're testing the Research Tree internally and will have it ready for testing soon. After that, we're looking at scouting upgrades to work towards objectives.
Early Access 0.6.1: Woodworking Shed Split
Sawmill and Chopping Block
- Removed the Woodworking Shed. Loading saves with Woodworking Sheds built will still have working Woodworking Sheds in the town.
- Added the Sawmill, a construction that makes Planks.
- Added the Chopping block, a construction that makes Firewood.
- Added new animations and effects for the Sawmill and Chopping Block.
Fixes
- Fixed issue where schools would not list any drifter beyond the ninth drifter you rescued.
- Fixed several language key issues.
- Fixed issue where you couldn't salvage highway landmarks with boats.
- Fixed issue where you would start with the functionality of a watchtower if you built one, went back to main menu and started a new game.
- Fixed issue where a buildable that was being deconstructed wile the game was saved could cause the save to break. Saves that were broken this way will now load properly.
Changed files in this update