We decided to listen to your comments and release a global update that fixes a number of aspects:

Firstly, we have redesigned the board control system at the 6th and 14th locations. Now you have to drive a gravity car with good control.

We also removed a number of unnecessary cutscenes (camera spans) on the 2nd level.

Finally, the dialogue system has been fixed. Now extra buttons with empty answer options are not displayed.