Amulet of Amunrun - Out Now!

After being sealed up for many years…the tombs of the Amulet of Amunrun are finally ready to explore!

It has been a long journey to get to this point, with over x years in development, and I am so grateful for every explorer that joined me along the way! From x to y, you’ve heard it all, and now you get to experience this puzzling and mysterious world for yourself. The highlights for me, in the game’s development have been the following:

ENIGMAS.

Here is a classic example of an enigma you may find. While the goal is apparent to most gamers, the way to achieve it is not. Their main purpose was to create challenges in areas where the game may seem easier than others, as well as to heighten the game’s puzzle element further.

GAME PHYSICS.

I have to say that the wonderful and free open source software Blender, came in very handy! Thanks to its physics engine in particular, I could register simulations and export them to Unreal. Then I just had to use a lot of magic and careful planning in order to put all the pieces of the puzzles in place.

Having now taken my fervent sketches and used them to create this 3D world of mystery, all that’s left to do is hear about your Amulet of Amunrun experience! As always thank you all for sticking with me through it all! It’s been an exciting journey. I’ve learned so much along the way and cannot wait to keep going!

If you like the game, please leave a review on the store page.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1393580/The_Amulet_of_AmunRun/

Be sure to celebrate with me on Twitter and Instagram too, as well as with fellow explorers in Discord.

Now grab your backpacks, sharpen those brains, and get ready to explore!

See you inside!