The "Control" Update - v0.2.0

What's happening, grass-gang?

Welcome to the second content update for Touch Some Grass!

I've been firing on all cylinders this past week, and managed to beat my anticipated release for controller support by a whopping three-weeks! Yeah... It's not easy being this incredible, but someone has to do it. No, please. Hold your applause. You are too kind. Thank you... You may be seated.

As I was saying, controller support is now live, which marks the completion of my "Input Overhaul" initiative, as specified in the Official Roadmap. This means I am ready to begin tackling the next few development goals, including the addition of the new game-mode - "GRASS-TEROIDS".

You can read more about that in my latest Newsletter posting, over here -

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1944240/view/3193624493653474990

Speaking of the Weekly Newsletter, I've decided to change the regular posting to every Saturday (instead of Wednesday). This will free up Wednesdays for regular updates and patches to the game.

Anyway, while I sit around waiting for Elon to realize that the $44 billion used purchase Twitter would have been better spent buying 22 billion copies of Touch Some Grass, let's go over some patch notes -

FULL CONTROLLER SUPPORT

That's right! Touch Some Grass now features full controller support, for all you "crab-clawing joy-conning console-goblins". Grab that gamepad, plop down on the couch, and get ready to touch grass in a whole new way!

Menus have been updated to completely take advantage of controller input, so Touch Some Grass should be completely playable in Big Picture Mode, without the aid of a keyboard or mouse!

REFINED GRASS-TOUCHING EXPERIENCE

As a direct result of the input overhaul, the grass-touching experience has been vastly improved. Actions and movement should be much more responsive, for all your high-octane quick-twitch plant-patting needs!

Additionally, mouse input has been refined, per community feedback. The cursor now "hides" and locks to the window while touching. Also, moving the mouse over the Options button no longer interrupts your grass-grabbing experience.

NEW SKINS

A new challenger appears in the form of the Robot Hand! Trade out that grubby little grass-grabber for a stainless-steel sod-slapper! Solid and shiny, the Robot Hand takes care of all your weed-whacking needs! The Robot Hand slices (allegedly)! It dices (supposedly)! But most importantly, it gently strokes grass!

MINOR BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug where multiple players using different Steam accounts on the same computer would have their scores merged or overwritten. Scores are now unique, and allow for multiple Steam accounts to be used on the same computer. Sharing is caring!

FINAL THOUGHTS

This will be the end of "major" updates for now, as the next few weeks will be devoted to patching any errors and general maintenance. Meanwhile, I am beginning development on the brand new game mode, among some other quality of life updates. I'll write more about this in the upcoming Newsletter.

Until then, thanks for playing! And as always, happy grass-touching, my friends! ːsteamhappyː