Beasts Guide: Sir Godfrey’s Army

Welcome Inkulinati Masters,

In our previous class and Steam update, we presented to you the dashingly dashing Sir Godfrey himself. If you haven't read it yet, better do it now, because today we are presenting you the army at the head of which this handsome (so he says) knight stands. Ladies and Gentlemen, here it is - Sir Godfrey’s Army!



Sir Godfrey and his loyaly-fearless and fiercely-loyal Army.

Class, give these Beast slayers thunderous applause. From the left, we have the leader, and the most beautiful man in the geocentric cosmos, Sir Godfrey. Following him, we have the Mighty Dog, Donkey Bard, Bow-Wielding Dog, Spear-Wielding Dog, and last but not least, Sword-Wielding Dog!

All of Sir Godfrey’s troops are characterized by strength and endurance. They know how to fight and they are not afraid to use their knowledge of combat. Each one of them is exceptional, with their own unique talents and skills, and together they make a truly deadly combination.

Before we will get into the details of each one of them, let us explain to you a few terms you will come across in the game.

Cost of Living Ink - is the amount of Living Ink that is required to draw a certain character.

Health - is the amount of a character’s health points.

Attack Power - is a value defining the attack power of a character.

Walk/Sprint Range - both terms are used to describe the movement capabilities of each character. Moving within the Walk Range (marked green on the battlefield) enables the unit to perform an additional action (ie. an attack). Both actions will take place during the same turn. While moving within the Sprint Range (marked yellow on the battlefield) ends the unit’s turn.



Walk Range is marked green on the battlefield while Sprint Range is marked yellow.

Presented ranges are that of the Sword-Wielding Dog.

Now that technical terms are behind us, we can move on to describe the individual members of the army. And yes, this will be in the final exam, so pay attention class!

**

Sir Godfrey’s Army Beasts and their actions

**

Each Beast has standard actions that are available to all characters (no matter their species type or role), and actions that are only available to them (unique actions).

Standard actions (available to all characters*):

Move: this action changes the position of a character on the battlefield. The range of movement is different for each character.

Push: push the selected object (or Beast) to the first available field.

End of turn: this action ends the turn of a character. The Beast will take a nap and at the end of the turn, it will receive 1 drop of the Ink if the Beast didn’t move.

Prayer: gives the character a level one Halo (improves damage and attack accuracy) and makes the character temporarily immune to pushing. Once used, it will be available after passing one chapter. *Important note: The Prayer action is available to all dog soldiers but is not available to the donkey.

And now it’s time to present to you all characters with their unique stats and actions.

Sword-Wielding Dog - this soldier is equipped with a sword and shield. It can attack adjacent beasts. He is also able to attack two adjacent Beasts simultaneously. His shield protects him from receiving high damage, but it does not protect his back (wink wink).

Cost of Living Ink: 5

Health: 12 health points

Attack Power: 5-7

Walk/Sprint Range: 4/5 fields



Sword-Wielding Dog

Unique actions:

Sword: attacks the object on an adjacent field. Affects a single, chosen target. This action deals 5-7 damage, determined by the agility. Once used, it will be available in the next chapter.

Whirlwind: attacks adjacent fields at once. Affects two targets. This action deals 5-7 damage, determined by the agility. Can be used in every Chapter.

Spear-Wielding Dog - the long spear can reach enemies standing behind obstacles, as well as those standing on another floor. He is able to strike two Beasts that are lined up together. Also, the spear is a great tool for hard-to-reach objects in the kitchen or in taverns. Yes, it is a pointless fact for battle situations, but you never know when this information might come useful.

Cost of Living Ink: 6

Health: 10 health points

Attack Power: 3-5

Walk/Sprint Range: 4/6 fields



Spear-Wielding Dog

Unique actions:

Spear: attacks in two fields range with average accuracy. Affects a single, chosen target. This action deals 3-5 damage, determined by the agility. Once used, it will be available in the next chapter.

Impalement: attacks in two fields range and pierces through them. Affects 2 targets standing next to each other. This action deals 3-5 damage, determined by the agility. Once used, it will be available after passing 1 chapter.

Bow-Wielding Dog - he strikes from afar horizontally and vertically. Can release a hail of arrows capable of striking up to three beasts. The downside is that this Beast is easy to hit.

Cost of Living Ink: 6

Health: 9 health points

Attack Power: 2-4

Walk/Sprint Range: 3/5 fields



Bow-Wielding Dog

Unique actions:

Bow: attacks in six fields range. Can not be used for short-range attacks. Tall elements block the use of this attack. Affects a single, chosen target. This action deals 2-4 damage, determined by the agility. Once used, it will be available in the next chapter.

Hail of arrows: attacks up to three targets in six field range. Cannot be used for short-range attacks. Affects three targets standing next to each other. This action deals 2-4 damage, determined by agility. Once used, it will be available after passing 1 chapter.

Donkey Bard - he is able to attack enemies standing on adjacent fields. By playing on his bagpipes he will wake up his allies already taking a nap. Capable of forcing enemies to take a nap. And most importantly, this gentleman has managed to master the rare art of playing the trumpet with his butt! A lifesaving skill - trust me class!

Cost of Living Ink: 8

Health: 12 health points

Attack Power: 4-7

Walk/Sprint Range: 3/5 fields



Donkey Bard

Unique actions:

Hoof: attacks the adjacent field with average accuracy. The stomp is so mighty that it also pushes the target. Affects a single, chosen target. This action deals 4-7 damage, determined by agility. Once used, it will be available in the next chapter.

Blow the bagpipes: this action wakes an ally up from a nap giving him an additional turn during the chapter. It buffs the target with agitation (it can temporarily use its full range of movement and still perform an additional action). Can be used on targets standing in a three-field range. Affects a single, chosen target. Once used, it will be available after passing 1 chapter.

Farting the pipe: The magnum opus of pipe warfare. It affects all the enemies standing in four fields range. It forces them to take a nap and gives them a really big headache (the target will feel dizzy and may not perform the action his master wants). Affects all enemies standing within range. Once used, it will be available after passing 1 chapter.

Mighty Dog - a more powerful variant of the Sword-Wielding Dog. Rumour has it that he’s so strong that he could slay a rabbit with one hit! The force of his attack also pushes enemies away - if they survive the hit in the first place.

Cost of Living Ink: 15

Health: 20 health points

Attack Power: 7-9

Walk/Sprint Range: 3/5 fields



Mighty Dog

Unique actions:

Greatsword whirlwind: attacks the targets on two adjacent fields. It pushes the targets. Affects a single, chosen target. This action deals 7-9 damage, determined by agility. Once used, it will be available in the next chapter.

As you see class, this army is the embodiment of strength and endurance. Each of them is different, but together under Sir Godfrey's leadership (and his fist stomping) they form one strong and unique army.

Now you know all the strengths and weaknesses of Sir Godfrey and his army. I hope that you all paid attention in class - and yes, I’m talking to you Willy! Who will we dissect next? Soon you will find out yourself, my dear future Inkulinati Masters. Your next class is already getting prepared.

Until next time,

Yaza Games Team