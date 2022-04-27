 Skip to content

Clarent Saga: Chronicles update for 27 April 2022

v 0.66 released!

Build 8633786

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

here is a major update, the changes:
bgm memorized when in the main map,
add library (items and equipment list) and bestiary in the extra zone,
revamped how accessories work (there are now 3 categories), can now equip:
2 rings, 4 special rings, and 1 subclass ring,
corrected battleback when loading from a savepoint,
changed starting equipment of character to scale with the current chapter,
greatly decrease ex bosses HP (fight are faster),
add 1 more difficulty.

Thank you for your support,
David Nguyen.

note: old save may not work.

