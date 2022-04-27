v 0.66 released!

Hi everyone,

here is a major update, the changes:

bgm memorized when in the main map,

add library (items and equipment list) and bestiary in the extra zone,

revamped how accessories work (there are now 3 categories), can now equip:

2 rings, 4 special rings, and 1 subclass ring,

corrected battleback when loading from a savepoint,

changed starting equipment of character to scale with the current chapter,

greatly decrease ex bosses HP (fight are faster),

add 1 more difficulty.

Thank you for your support,

David Nguyen.

note: old save may not work.